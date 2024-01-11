Best NFL Over/Under Bets to Make for Wild Card Weekend
Breaking down the best bets to place on the total for Wild Card Weekend in the NFL.
Coming off a solid 3-1 week in the game totals market, things get a bit more dicey for Wild Card Weekend, as playoff football is a different animal entirely.
Last week some teams were playing for their lives, while this week every team is in win or the season is over mode.
Still, you don't have to look far to see edges around some of the game totals on this week's slate and here are four you may want to consider when planning your weekend.
Browns vs Texans Game Total Prediction
It was just three weeks ago that Cleveland waltzed into NRG Stadium and waxed the Houston Texans to a tune of 36-22 with Houston getting a couple of garbage time touchdowns after the game was out of reach.
That was a Texans team without C.J. Stroud at the helm and while Houston won't have Tank Dell and there's questions around Noah Brown being available, the Texans are a "next man up" type team.
I expect the Texans to score on the Browns' Jekyll and Hyde defense, one that allows 13.9 points per game at home and 29.6 on the road.
It's an interesting dichotomy of a Browns team that is 10-6-1 to the over vs. a Texans team that is 6-11 to the under.
I expect a much closer contest this time around and I also expect the total to reach at least 45.
Pick: Browns vs Texas OVER 44.5 points
Dolphins vs Chiefs Game Total Prediction
This is not the Chiefs offense of old, and as a matter of fact, I'd argue this a defense first team, even with Patrick Mahomes under center.
The Chiefs give up only 17.3 points per game and that shrinks to 16.8 on the road and with their bumps and bruises on offense I expect the Dolphins to struggle to score.
Saturday night in Kansas City forecasts to single digits temperature-wise, something the Dolphins certainly aren't used to. Freezing is one thing, single digits is another.
Despite their offensive explosiveness at times this season, the Dolphins are only 9-8 to the over on totals while the Chiefs are 12-5 to the under.
Pick: Dolphins vs Chiefs UNDER 44.5 points
Packers vs Cowboys Game Total Prediction
No one lights up the scoreboard at home like the Dallas Cowboys and they get to face a middling Green Bay Packers defense in the Wild Card round in Arlington.
For their part, the Packers are on a three-game winning streak and Jordan Love has thrown 18 touchdowns to one interception over his last eight starts leading the Pack to a 6-2 record in those games.
Combined these two teams are 19-14-1 to the over on the season, with Green Bay going over in six of its last seven.
Pick: Packers vs Cowboys OVER 50.5 points
Eagles vs Buccaneers Game Total Prediction
Why not finish the week off with a Monday night game that could be a sweat, one that involves two quarterbacks that are injured, at least to some degree?
With Jalen Hurts nursing an injured finger, the thought here is that the Eagles rely on the running game, eating clock and limiting opportunities to score.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is 11-6 to the under on the season, including six out of eight unders hitting at home, with the Bucs averaging just 17.6 points per contest in Tampa.
The Eagles pass defense is bad enough to throw a wrench into this pick, but given the questions around Baker Mayfield's health, the under is the play.
Pick: Eagles vs Buccaneers UNDER 43.5 points
