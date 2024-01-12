Best NFL Teaser Betting Picks for Wild Card Weekend (Stafford Returns, Mahomes Prevails)
The NFL Playoffs are here, and I am coming at you with a teaser parlay for Wild Card weekend!
We were able to hit on our Week 18 teaser parlay, so let's bring that same energy into the playoffs!
Wild Card weekend consists of some awesome storylines, and there will no doubt be some great games played. There are only six games, though. With that, I have put together a teaser parlay for four of the games coming out to final odds of +200!
1. Kansas City Chiefs -4.5 -> +2 vs. Miami Dolphins
The Chiefs host the Dolphins on Saturday night, a team which they have already beaten. The freezing weather favors the Chiefs in this game, and that is one of the main reasons I love the Chiefs to win. The temperature will be below zero with wind chill, which will affect the Dolphins more.
The Chiefs were one of the league's best defenses this season. They were second in the NFL in points allowed per game, and second in the NFL in yards allowed per game. In their first meeting, Kansas City held the Dolphins to under 300 yards of total offense, and 14 points.
With the temperature being so cold, I am not expecting the teams to be at their best through the air. However, if it comes down to which defense will make more stands, my bet is on the Chiefs.
2. Buffalo Bills -10 -> -3.5 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Bills were able to pull off a win in Week 18 and earn the right to host at least the first two rounds of the playoffs (assuming the win). Buffalo is playing its best football right now as they won their last five games to finish the season.
In those five games, Josh Allen has combined for 11 total touchdowns. He has made some mistakes throwing the ball, but do not expect many passes in this game. The Bills have the better run game with Josh Allen and James Cook, and I expect that to be a huge factor in this one.
Weather will also play a part in this game. Buffalo is expected to receive heavy snow and freezing temperatures for Sunday. Wind gusts are expected to be over 50 MPH, as well. With that in mind, and with T.J Watt being out with a knee injury for Pittsburgh, I am expecting the Bills to handle business.
3. Green Bay Packers +7 -> +13.5 at Dallas Cowboys
Getting the spread to two touchdowns is huge. Mike McCarthy faces his old team in the Packers, and there is a possibility he wins. However, I do think it will be a closer game than people think.
The Packers ended the season on a three-game win streak, and they were awesome offensively. They put up over 30 points twice in those three games and averaged 423.7 total yards of offense. During that time, they scored 10 total touchdowns. Green Bay will have to keep up on offense in this game, and I think they will be able to with how they have been playing.
The Cowboys are undefeated at home, so I am not sure the Packers pull off the upset. However, the playoffs are all about which team is hot at the right time, and right now, the Packers seem to be one of those hotter teams.
4. Los Angeles Rams +3 -> +9.5 at Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford returns to Ford Field for, what I believe, will be the best game during Wild Card Weekend. The Rams are not getting enough love here from the sportsbooks, so getting them at +9.5 in this teaser should be an easy bet.
Los Angeles finished the year on a four-game win streak, which includes beating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 with their backups. The player to watch here is Kyren Williams. He rushed for 1,144 yards in just 12 games played this season. He has been great no matter what defense he faces, and I expect that to continue.
Let's get to Stafford. He has Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua healthy, and both are outstanding. The Lions allowed the sixth-most pass yards per game this season, and they allowed 28 total passing touchdowns. I would not be surprised to see Stafford light up the stat sheet in his return to Detroit.