Best NFL Week 6 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Who to Target With Justin Jefferson Out)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
One of the best ways to bet on the NFL is to pick a player to score a touchdown that week.
A lot of the times, you can get players at plus money to do so, and our editor Peter Dewey hit on a plus money touchdown scorer pick with Breece Hall last week.
This week, Peter and Iain MacMillan have a pair of players to target to find the end zone on Sunday.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 6
- Tyler Allgeier (+185)
- K.J. Osborn (+210)
Tyler Allgeier anytime touchdown scorer
The Atlnata Falcons returned to more of a split time in the backfield between Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in Week 5, and it worked well, helping the Falcons have their best offensive performance of the season.
Now, the Falcons running backs should enjoy even more success against a Washington Commanders defense that's 27th in opponent yards per carry, allowing teams to average 4.8 yards per rush against them.
At +185, I think Allgeier is a great value bet to find the end zone on Sunday. -- Iain MacMillan
K.J. Osborn Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Justin Jefferson is out for four games for the Minnesota Vikings, and K.J. Osborn could be the biggest beneficiary in the Minnesota offense.
According to Vikings.com's Craig Peters, Osborn should be in line for a bigger role in the coming weke with Jefferson sidelined. He saw nine targets in Week 5, and he could see even more going forward.
The Chicago Bears are one of the worst defenses in the NFL, allowing 12 passing touchdowns and 7.7 net yards per pass attempt this season. Jordan Addison may be the trendy pick here, but I think Osborn offers a little more value. -- Peter Dewey
