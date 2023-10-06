Best Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Texas A&M in College Football Week 6
How to bet the player prop market in this SEC West showdown
By Reed Wallach
The top of the SEC West is on the line between Alabama and Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon in College Station, Texas.
This game is going to cover a pair of props that are showing value heading into this matchup, including Jalen Milroe's rushing ability at quarterback for the Crimson Tide. However, will he struggle against the stout Texas A&M rush defense, as covered in our betting preview?
Let's break it all down here:
Best Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Texas A&M in Week 6
- Jalen Milroe UNDER 41.5 Rushing Yards
- Ainias Smith OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards
Jalen Milroe UNDER 41.5 Rushing Yards
Milroe is known for his dual-threat capabilities, but his rushing numbers don't show the explosive threat he may be. He has rushed for about 47 yards per game this season due to the amount of times he has been sacked. The Alabama offensive line remains a work in progress and Milroe has been sacked 15 times in four games this season.
The strength of the Texas A&M defense is on the defensive line and getting pressure in the backfield. I believe the unit will be able to get to Milroe a handful of times and sack him to put him well behind the pace on this rushing yards prop. Further, I believe that the team that is top 10 in rushing success rate allowed will limit any chunk plays from the Alabama offense even if the team looks to utilize Milroe as a rusher.
Ainias Smith OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards
Smith is a dangerous threat in this elite Texas A&M passing game, racking up at least 70 yards in the team's last two games with an average yard per route run north of two on the year. While some of the attention goes towards Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas, Smith has been the threat that can rip off chunk yardage with blazing speed.
We saw Alabama struggle to contain Texas' deep weapons in the team's loss in Week 2 and Jaxson Dart wasn't afraid to take shots down the field in Week 4 either. I believe that the Aggies will scheme up a few deep plays for Smith to make a play against the Crimson Tide's secondary which is right around the national average in terms of explosive pass defense.
Want more Week 6 bets? Get our pick against the spread for every Top 25 matchup here!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!