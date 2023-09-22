Best Prop Bets for Florida State vs. Clemson in College Football Week 4
Two ACC titans meet in Death Valley, how should we target player props in this one?
By Reed Wallach
Two teams that have had incredibly different starts to the season meet in Death Valley on Saturday afternoon.
Florida State has one of the most impressive wins of the young college football season, beating LSU on a neutral site, while Clemson has one of the worst losses in the eyes of the national audience, losing at Duke as double digit favorites, scoring only two points in the process. While you can find our full game betting breakdown here, this article will feature our two favorite player props.
Two of the biggest stars in this game, Cade Klubnik and Keon Coleman, are showing value in the player prop, here's how I'm playing them:
Best Prop Bets for Florida State vs. Clemson
- Cade Klubnik OVER 32.5 Rushing Yards
- Keon Coleman UNDER 66.5 Receiving Yards
Cade Klubnik OVER 32.5 Rushing Yards
Clemson would be wise to put the ball in Klubnik's hands as a runner. The QB has gone over this number in two of three games this season and rushed for 30 and 51 yards in two starts last season.
Meanwhile, FSU has struggled with running quarterbacks, allowing Thomas Castellanos to run for 95 yards last week and Jayden Daniels to run for 64 in the LSU matchup. Overall, this defense is outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush.
Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley hasn't been shy to use his quarterbacks' legs, Max Duggan had 137 rushes at TCU last season under Riley's guidance, and Clemson can jumpstart the offense on the ground Saturday afternoon.
Keon Coleman UNDER 66.5 Receiving Yards
The Michigan State transfer was the star of the LSU game, hauling in three touchdown catches on nine catches for 122 yards. However, he's been silent since, catching three passes for 48 yards against Southern Mississippi and not recording a catch against Boston College.
Maybe FSU is playing possum in the lead up to this game, but Clemson bolsters a stingy secondary that is top five in EPA/Pass this season. This is no fluke, Clemson's now-experienced secondary ranked top 30 in EPA/pass last season. I believe the team can limit the big play ability of the Seminoles passing game and keep a lid on Coleman's receiving yard total.
