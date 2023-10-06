Best Prop Bets for Kentucky vs. Georgia in College Football Week 6
How to bet the player prop market in this SEC matchup
By Reed Wallach
Kentucky travels to Athens, Georgia to face the two-time defending National Champions Georgia Bulldogs in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Fresh off a 280-yard performance, Ray Davis looks to follow it up against arguably the best defense in the country on the road, will it lead to him going over his rushing yard prop? What about an unheralded receiver on the Georgia side in Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint?
This article will feature two-player prop bets I'm eyeing in this game, but for more coverage on this SEC East battle, check out our full betting preview here.
Best Prop Bets for Kentucky vs. Georgia in Week 6
- Ray Davis UNDER 71.5 Rushing Yards
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint OVER 33.5 Receiving Yards
Ray Davis UNDER 71.5 Rushing Yards
Davis had a massive showing last week at home against Florida, but I don't envision Davis will have a handful of chunk yardage runs against Georgia's defense that is top 35 in the nation in rush defense and 14th in tackling according to Pro Football Focus.
I believe that we are getting a nice price to fade Davis in part because Auburn had a nice day on the ground last week against the Bulldogs. However, a lot of that is masked by Payton Thorne's 61-yard designed quarterback run. Outside of that, the team averaged less than four yards per carry, and I believe Kentucky may struggle again to sustain drives, especially with a rush-first attack.
This will also be the first time Kentucky is expected to be severely outmatched, a two-touchdown underdog. How will that change the play calling and approach from the WIldcats if the team falls behind?
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint OVER 33.5 Receiving Yards
Georgia's passing game has been potent this season, top 30 in both EPA/Pass and success rate despite dealing with some injuries to the group, including Ladd McConkey.
Rosemy-Jacksaint has been a fixture of the offense so far this season as the team's vertical weapon, going over this total in all but one game that he's played in (Week 2 against Ball State). Kentucky hasn't faced a dangerous, explosive passing offense yet this season, and I believe that Georgia is in line to take advantage in this facet of the game a handful of times on Saturday evening. If that's the case, expect Rosemy-Jacksaint to play a role in this game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
