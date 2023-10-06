Best Prop Bets for LSU vs. Missouri in College Football Week 6
With a ton of points expected, who should we target to have a big game in this SEC matchup?
By Reed Wallach
LSU's defense has been arguably the biggest disappointment in college football this season and now faces an upstart Missouri offense that has been firing on all cylinders. How will this impact the player prop market on Saturday afternoon?
Missouri's offense has been a pleasant surprise this season with Jayden Daniels leading an explosive passing offense, but will he be able to outduel Brady Cook and Luther Burden on the other sideline? You can read our betting breakdown here, but this will focus on player props for some of the biggest names in this one.
If you are betting this weekend on college football, you should be doing it at Caesars Sportsbook, who is matching all new users first bet up to $1,000!
Best Prop Bets for LSU vs. Missouri in Week 6
- Jayden Daniels OVER 292.5 Passing Yards
- Brady Cook OVER 277.5 Passing Yards
- Luther Burden OVER 7.5 Receptions
Jayden Daniels OVER 292.5 Passing Yards
As LSU's defense has struggled all year, Daniels has answered the call to keep the team afloat. The only game Daniels hasn't passed for 300 yards was against Grambling in a blowout, and with the game projected to be close, we can expect Daniels' to use his arm to keep the Tigers in the game.
Brady Cook OVER 277.5 Passing Yards
With the total sitting in the mid-60s, both offenses are expected to cook in this one. LSU's defense is bottom 15 in the country in terms of passing defense, so this should be another favorable matchup for Cook, who has been unleashed as a passer this season.
After a conservative playbook through two easy matchups, Cook and the Tigers' passing game has been on fire in the last three games, passing for over 300 yards against Kansas State, Memphis, and Vanderbilt. Given LSU's passing defense woes, I see no reason to expect anything less on Saturday at home.
Luther Burden OVER 7.5 Receptions
As Missouri has become a pass-happy offense, Burden has shined. A future pro player, he has been a monster as the 5-0 Tigers have become one of the best stories through the first half of the season.
Burden has at least seven catches in each game this season, including double digits in each of the last two. As LSU continues to struggle to slow down the passing game, I believe Missouri will continue to try and put the ball in Burden's hands and have him cook in space.
Get ready for Week 6 action with our picks against the spread for EVERY Top 25 game!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!