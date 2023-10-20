Best Prop Bets for Penn State vs. Ohio State in College Football Week 8
By Reed Wallach
Two top 10 Big 10 schools get ready for battle on Saturday afternoon in Week 8 action that can set the tone for the second half of the season and potentially eliminate a team from College Football Playoff contention.
Ohio State hosts Penn State in a game with massive implications on the macro picture of the National Championship race. You can read our deep dive on this game here, but this article is going to focus on each team's relatively unproven quarterbacks and how to bet on their passing yard props.
Can Drew Allar shine on the road in his first true test? What about Ohio State's Kyle McCord?
Keep reading for more prop bet analysis for this top 10 matchup and check out our picks against the spread for EVERY Top 25 matchup here!
Best Prop Bets for Penn State vs. Ohio State in Week 8
- Kyle McCord UNDER 234.5 Passing Yards
- Drew Allar OVER 186.5 Passing Yards
- Harrison Wallace III OVER 24.5 Passing Yards
Kyle McCord UNDER 234.5 Passing Yards
Penn State's secondary is littered with talent like standout cornerback Kalen King to limit the explosive plays from Marvin Harrison Jr. and the banged up Emeka Egbuka.
As noted in our deep dive earlier in the week, Penn State has been able to get a ton of pressure this season (against admittedly far inferior competition), and that can alter how McCord plays. The signal caller has struggled under pressure this season.
Of course, PSU hasn't played an opponent near the caliber of Ohio State just yet, so some of the team's numbers can be inflated. With that being said, the team is third in pass rush grade this season. The unit must get home against McCord in this one as we have seen him struggle a ton under pressure this season.
According to PFF, McCord is completing 70% of his passes for 1,533 yards with a 10-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season when he is kept clean, which has been on nearly 74% of his dropbacks.
However, when under pressure the other 26% of the time, it's ugly.
McCord is completing only 35% of his passes when under pressure and is averaging less than three yards per pass attempt. Penn State must generate pressure on the quarterback to get enough stops.
In a game that I believe will be played very conservatively, similar to the Notre Dame game, I'll go under this total. McCord finished right around this total (240 passing yards) against Notre Dame.
Drew Allar OVER 186.5 Passing Yards
I thought Allar's number would open higher than this and I'd go under his passing yard prop like I did with McCord, but this number is too low not to go over.
Allar is averaging about six yards per pass attempt and has only passed for more than 200 yards in three games this season, but this will be a game that requires him to make some plays with his arm.
Ohio State's rush defense is as strong as Penn State will see this season, allowing about three yards per carry, so Allar will be in position to throw the ball and the Buckeyes inability to get pressure can give the PSU QB an opportunity to hit some players further down the field.
The Buckeyes are outside the top 100 in sack rate this season and only have turned its opponent over seven times. Allar hasn't been asked to do much as a passer just yet, but this total is simply too low not to play back over.
Harrison Wallace III OVER 24.5 Passing Yards
Wallace has been banged up all season, but returned last week against UMass to catch three passes for 44 yards, including a 21-yard grab.
"Trey" was projected to be one of the most effective receivers in this Penn State passing game, but the team has been able to blitz opponents so badly that it hasn't had to show much yet.
While I question if the Nittany Lions are sitting on one of the best passing games in the country, there's more to it than what we've seen thus far. Further, Wallace's injury has suppressed his totals to just three games.
Similar to Allar, I'm playing the over on a total that is simply too low. In a kitchen sink game, don't be surprised if PSU takes some calculated deep shots with Wallace playing a role.
