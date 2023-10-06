Best Prop Bets for Texas vs. Oklahoma in College Football Week 6
By Reed Wallach
All eyes will land on the Red River Showdown on Saturday afternoon with a pair of unbeaten teams meeting at the Cotton Bowl.
Oklahoma hasn't faced an elite offense just yet, will that catch up to them against a Texas team that has been battle tested already this season with Heisman Trophy contender Quinn Ewers setting the pace with a host of pass catching weapons like Ja'Tavion Sanders?
This is going to focus on player props for the Red River Showdown, but you can read more about our thoughts on this game here with our big game betting breakdown.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Texas vs. Oklahoma in Week 6
- Quinn Ewers OVER 11.5 Rushing Yards
- Ja'Tavion Sanders OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards
- Jalil Farooq UNDER 54.5 Receiving Yards
Quinn Ewers OVER 11.5 Rushing Yards
Ewers isn't known for his rushing ability, but he has showcased his wheels at times this season, including a 35-yard touchdown run last week.
On the year, Ewers has rushed for at least 11 yards in all but one game (Wyoming), and I think he'll be able to rack up a few positive rushes on Saturday afternoon against an Oklahoma defensive line that has eight sacks in five games despite playing lackluster competition.
Given that I don't envision many sacks for the Sooners, Ewers should be able to avoid negative yardage plays and use his legs in timely spots to get over this low total.
Ja'Tavion Sanders OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards
Sanders was limited last week against Kansas, but he has been a trusted weapon in this loaded Longhorns, hauling in five catches against Baylor and Alabama while racking up 110 and 114 yards respectively.
I believe Oklahoma's defense is overvalued, the bottom half of the nation in explosive pass D this season, and Sanders has three catches north of 40 yards this season. He can be schemed up to get into space and use his 6'4", 240-pound frame to rumble downfield.
Jalil Farooq UNDER 54.5 Receiving Yards
Farooq has had some explosive plays for the Sooners this season, but I'm going to fade him at his top after he hauled in an insane broken play catch here.
This made up 49 of his 81 receiving yards last week, inflating his number quite a bit. He'll now be facing a top 40 Texas pass coverage unit according to Pro Football Focus that is allowing a completion percentage of only 53%, 13th in the country. I believe we see Oklahoma face its first sign of resistance on offense this season and it comes at the expense of the deep threat Farooq.
More than half of Farooq's targets come more than 10 yards downfield, catching only 30% of them. If the deep passes are taken away for Oklahoma, Farooq can be fazed out early. While he also has a 121-yard performance to his name this season, he has failed to go over 40 yards in three of five games.
I'll sell at the top of Farooq's value.
