Big National Championship Bet Lands on Underdog Washington
By Reed Wallach
It's gameday of the 2024 National Championship and the big bets are started to roll in.
With limits going up, sportsbooks are starting to take bigger wagers on the side and total of the National Championship Game between Michigan and Washington. BETMGM took a $100,000 wager on the underdog Huskies at +4.5.
The side and total have held steady for the most part, with some interest on both sides in the 4.5 range and the overtaking of some action, up from 55.5 to 56.5 as of this writing.
This is a developing story throughout the day as there will be more and more intrigue in the betting action leading up to kick-off. Thankfully, we have you covered in the lead-up to the game with plenty of coverage.
For now, here is the updated odds for the National Championship:
Washington vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Track Reed's bets here!