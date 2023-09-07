Biggest and Craziest Super Bowl 58 Bets for 2023 NFL Season
Some people got real weird with their Super Bowl bets.
You wanna get nuts with a Super Bowl bet? You're not the only one.
Some big money bets were placed on a few LONG shots to win the 2023 Super Bowl, while it appears the betting favorites aren't getting as much aggressive action in the early going.
Maybe people are just looking for a big return on investment this year, but some of these bets seem like surefire donations to me. Or maybe one team will shock the world and pad these bettor's pockets.
Now, let's get weird.
Crazy Super Bowl Bets
Indianapolis Colts $4,000 to win $500,000
Before all the Jonathan Taylor drama exploded and rookie Anthony Richardson was named the Colts' starting QB, someone in New Jersey really liked Indy's chances this year. It appears they saw something in the future we didn't, because the Colts have one of the lowest season win totals in the NFL and some of the longest odds to win the Super Bowl.
It's hard enough to win with a rookie quarterback, but with Taylor and owner Jim Irsay locked in a contentious contract battle that seems destined to see the All-Pro RB shipped out of town, it's hard to imagine a scenario where the Colts even make the playoffs.
Houston Texans $500 to win $100,000
While $500 might mean nothing to this bettor, they're really going out on a limb here. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud has limited talent around him and rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans is, well, a rookie head coach. In the history of the NFL, no rookie head coach/rookie QB combo has won the Super Bowl. But I suppose this is less crazy than the next bet involving the Texans.
Arizona Cardinals to Beat Houston Texans in Super Bowl $100 to win $1,000,000
My assumption is this bettor wanted to find a $100 bet that could net them $1 million and settled on the wildest outcome imaginable. The Cardinals have the lowest win total OVER/UNDER in the NFL and the Texans aren't far behind. If every player on every other NFL team retired simultaneously, I think those teams could find enough replacement players to prevent this from happening.
Biggest Super Bowl Bets
Los Angeles Chargers $25,000 to Win $625,000
Someone really likes Justin Herbert this season. A $25K bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl isn't the wildest we'll see on this list, but it sure is a risky wager.
The Chargers blew a massive lead against the Jags in the playoffs last year, a trademark of the franchise for seemingly forever. Head coach Brandon Staley appears to be on thin ice given the Chargers' struggles to close games under his watch and they play in the same division as the Chiefs, making their road to the playoffs that much more challenging.
Still, they do have one of the best young QBs in the game and a ton of talent around him on offense. This bettor is clearly wagering Staley won't hold them back this season as he has in the past.
Raiders $20,000 to win $800,000
This could have gone under craziest bets too, but the bet size means it needs to go here. Still, do we really believe oft-injured QB Jimmy Garoppolo and a thus-far incompetent head coach in Josh McDaniels can get the job done?
On the plus side for this bettor, Jimmy G has made a Super Bowl as a starter before and McDaniels has been a coordinator on a winning team. They also have reigning rushing yards leader Josh Jacobs on the team, All-Pro wide receiver Devante Adams and star DE Maxx Crosby. Those are three bonafide superstars.
We all know it takes more than a trio to win the Super Bowl.
Baltimore Ravens $10,000 to win $200,000
Of all the big bets I've seen this preseason, this one seems the most likely to hit...though I wouldn't personally bet $10K on it.
The Ravens have a happy (IE paid) quarterback in former MVP Lamar Jackson, the second-best tight end in the league (Mark Andrews), a strong offensive line, a championship-caliber defense, and a head coach who has won it all before. They also added Odell Beckham Jr. to the wide receiver room and drafted twitchy slot receiver Zay Jones.
On the other side, the Ravens play in arguably the most competitive division in football and have had an issue staying healthy the last several years. If they figure out the health, this bet could definitely hit, but that's a bit if.
Detroit Lions $10,000 to win $220,000
A year ago, this would have been in the crazy pile. But after the way the Lions finished last season, this feels somewhat realistic...though still pretty crazy.
The Lions went 8-2 down the stretch last year and nearly snuck into the playoffs. They return the core of one of the most explosive offenses in the league and play a division ripe for the taking.
Jared Goff is no Patrick Mahomes, but he has improved as a game manager and certainly isn't the liability he was when he led the Rams to the Super Bowl only to play his worst game
Dan Campbell has the Lions on the upswing and they play a gritty defense that's key to winning in the postseason. Still, a jump from not making the playoffs since 2016 to winning the Super Bowl might be too big even for the most talented team Detroit's had in nearly a decade.
Well, there you have it. Some crazy bets, some big bets, a few that certainly could hit. I'll add more to this throughout the season. The crazier the bettor -- pun intended.