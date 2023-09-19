Biggest NFL Playoff Odds Movement After Week 2 (Dolphins Are Rising, Bears Chances on Life Support)
Which teams are moving the most in the latest NFL playoff odds?
By Peter Dewey
We’re just two weeks into the 2023 NFL season, but there has already been massive movement in the playoff market.
Some of it may be an overreaction to two games, but for other teams it is justified with how well – or poorly – they have played this season. I’m here to compare the biggest movers from the preseason playoff odds, so bettors can see which teams are trending in the right direction so far in 2023.
Miami Dolphins NFL Playoff Odds
- Before Season: -115
- After Week 2: -425
The Miami Dolphins have the best offense in the NFL through the first two weeks of the 2023 season, leading the league in yards per play.
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and company are as dangerous as they come, and oddsmakers are high on the team now that the New York Jets are down Aaron Rodgers. Miami is favored to win the AFC East at this point in the season.
Minnesota Vikings NFL Playoff Odds
- Before Season: +120
- After Week 2: +260
Vegas was already low on the Vikings, but after back-to-back losses to open the season, those expectations have dropped even further.
Minnesota has an implied probability of just 27.78 percent to make the playoffs in a weak NFC. That’s not a great sign this early in the campaign.
New York Giants NFL Playoff Odds
- Before Season: +140
- After Week 2: +370
After six quarters of awful football, the New York Giants pulled themselves together to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 and move to 1-1 on the season.
However, they are looking far from a playoff team – especially in the eyes of oddsmakers – and are dealing with an injury to star running back Saquon Barkley in the process.
New York’s implied probability to make the playoffs is now just 21.28 percent. Brian Daboll’s group is going to need to turn things around fast, but it has a tough matchup in Week 3 with the San Francisco 49ers.
New York Jets NFL Playoff Odds
- Before Season: -150
- After Week 2: +400
This is the most obvious drop off in the league, but it has more to do with Aaron Rodgers’ injury than anything else.
Rodgers, who tore his Achilles just four plays into the season, is expected to be out for the season, leaving the Jets in the hands of Zach Wilson. That’s never going to be a good sign for their chances of making the playoffs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Playoff Odds
- Before Season: +400
- After Week 2: +135
After coming into the season with implied odds of 20 percent to make the playoffs, the Bucs are now 2-0 and tied for the top spot in the NFC South.
Baker Mayfield has played some solid football, but BetSided’s NFL analyst Iain MacMillan isn’t sold on this team being a playoff contender yet. He has the Bucs at No. 1 in this week’s NFL Fraud Rankings.
Chicago Bears NFL Playoff Odds
- Before Season: +175
- After Week 2: +650
So much for the Bears making a leap this season.
Chicago has lost to the Green Bay Packers and Bucs, and it hasn’t looked good in the process.
The team is now sitting with an implied probability of just 13.33 percent to make the playoffs. The NFC isn’t great, but the Bears look more likely to end up with the No.1 pick than a playoff spot at this point in the season.
