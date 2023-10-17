Clemson vs. Miami Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
Can Miami snap its losing streak at home against Clemson with injury concerns?
By Reed Wallach
Clemson travels to Miami on Saturday night in a battle of two teams that have fallen out of favor in the ACC title race.
Miami has dropped two straight games in ACC play and now may be without Tyler Van Dyke this weekend. Can the Hurricanes get back on track against a refreshed Clemson team that has been on point on defense this season, but still has questions on offense?
Clemson vs. Miami Odds, Spread and Total
Miami vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Clemson is 2-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Miami is 3-3 ATS this season
- Miami has gone OVER in both games they were underdogs
- Clemson has gone UNDER in four of six games
Clemson vs. Miami How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Clemson Record: 4-2
- Miami Record: 4-2
Clemson vs. Miami Key Players to Watch
Clemson
Cade Klubnik: While the high-profile games have simmered down for the Tigers, Klubnik continues to put up worrying numbers. He is averaging only six yards per pass attempt and has six big-time throws to 10 turnover-worthy plays per Pro Football Focus. Clemson is 13th in success rate, but the team continues to lack pop, 125th in explosive pass rate.
Miami
Tyler Van Dyke: Van Dyke is battling a leg injury, spotted on campus with a leg sleeve and limp, as noted in our weekly injury roundup. Of course, his playing is imperative, but Van Dyke also has to play better. He has thrown five interceptions in his last two games and is now facing the toughest defense of the three.
Clemson vs. Miami Prediction and Pick
Miami's defense has been stout for most of the season but has been exposed against teams with vertical passing games that can open up the field and stretch the team's defense, allowing 40-plus to North Carolina and Texas A&M. However, in the other four games the team allowed point totals of 3, 7, 7 and 23. While those opponents are far worse, the teams didn't have the big play threats to challenge Miami.
Enter Clemson, who continues to lack explosiveness with Klubnik under center. The team has been able to string together long sustaining drives, but not the quick hitters that Miami has been vulnerable against.
For reference, North Carolina's quarterback Drake Maye is averaging north of nine yards per pass attempt, consistently pushing the ball down the field. Klubnik is averaging a meager six yards per pass attempt.
Miami's strength is on the defensive line and I believe that Clemson's desire to run the ball will hold the team back from getting points on the board.
Meanwhile, Van Dyke could be out of this game, or at the very least hobbled. Either way, I believe he's going to struggle against a Clemson defense that is top five in EPA/Play this season and has shut down opponent's ability to move the ball through the air, top 15 in completion percentage allowed, and explosive pass defense.
I believe this will be a defensive-minded affair that ends with a low-point total. Give me the under in a desperate spot for both teams.
