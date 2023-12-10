Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Bet the UNDER in Michigan State vs. Nebraska)
I know it's NFL Sunday, but that doesn't mean we can't bet on some college basketball as well.
I have three plays to sprinkle on. After all, it's good to diversify your portfolio. Toss in a few college basketball and NHL bets in with your NFL plays for today.
Best CBB Bets Today
- Michigan vs. Iowa OVER 159.5
- Michigan State vs. Nebraska UNDER 143.5
- Washington State -23.5 vs. Grambling State
Michigan vs. Iowa prediction
Both Michigan and Iowa are an OVER bettors dream this season. The Wolverines rank 18th in effective field goal percentage while Iowa comes in at 89th. They're also both averaging over 80 points a game, averaging a combined 166.5 points per contest.
As strong as they both are offensively, they're both struggling on defense. They rank 230th and 238th in defensive efficiency.
That leads me to think this will be a high-scoring affair between these two schools. Let's sit back and root for points.
Michigan State vs. Nebraska prediction
We can go ahead and take what I said about Michigan vs. Iowa and flip things around in the other direction. Instead of two teams who are all offense and no defense, Michigan State and Nebraska are all defense and no offense.
Nebraska comes in at 146th in effective field goal percentage and Michigan State is outside the top 200 at 212th. Meanwhile, the two teams are 61st and 20th in defensive efficiency, respectively.
The Spartans are allowing just 63.3 points per game while Nebraska is allowing just 66.4. If those numbers hold up, this total has a chance to go UNDER 143.5 points with ease.
Grambling State vs. Washington State prediction
Washington State might be one of the most underrated teams in the country up to this point. The Cougars are 7-1 on the season with an average scoring margin of +18.6. They enter this game ranking 32nd in effective field goal percentage and 11th in defensive efficiency.
Now, they have a chance to beat up on an abysmal Grambling State team. The Tigers are 341st in effective field goal percentage and 358th in defensive efficiency. Considering there are only 362 Division One college basketball teams, those numbers are less than encouraging.
Let's finish off the night with a dominant victory for Washington State.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
