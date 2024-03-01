English Premier League Predictions (Best Bets for Matchweek 27, Manchester Derby)
We have been able to do well with Premier League betting lately, so let's keep it going in Matchweek 27!
I went 3-0 in Matchweek 24, and 3-0 in Matchweek 25. I did take round 26 off, but I am back with some of the best bets in Matchweek 27.
Matchweek 27 is gearing up to be a good one, highlighted by the Manchester Derby between City and United. Below I am going to give my three best bets for the weekend.
Chelsea ML (+115) at Brentford
This is a tough call because Brentford has beaten Chelsea the last two times these teams have met. However, Brentford are not playing well right now. They have lost their last three games, and they have been outscored 9-3. With their struggles to control the ball, and put pressure on the opposition, Chelsea should have a lot of success.
Chelsea, on the other hand, has a win a over Aston Villa, a draw with Man City, and a win over Leeds in their last five games. After being embarassed by Wolves, Chelsea has seemed to turn it around.
Chelsea is eighth in goals scored, and it has hit the woodwork another 10 times. They are in good shape heading into this game, and I am expecting them to win this game in enemy territory.
Man City -1.5 (-124) vs. Man United
The Manchester Derby is always fun, but Man City have dominated. City is 4-0-1 in the last five Manchester Derbys. It is hard to bet against Haaland, De Bruyne, Alvarez, and Foden.
These four players are a big reason for City's success, and they have been playing exceptionally well this season. Haaland, Alvarez, and Foden have combined for 34 goals this season. De Bruyne has missed a lot of time, but he is a great playmaker on the offensive. These players make it easy to bet on City.
The reason I like City to win by at least two goals is the injuries United have to deal with. Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Anthony Martial, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will all miss this Manchester Derby.
Hojlund is the United's leader in goals, so he is the main hit United has to deal with. These injuries are going to make it tough for United to beat City.
Arsenal -2.5 (+148) at Sheffield United
This is the highest odds for one of my bets this week, but it could be my favorite. Arsenal is possibly the hottest team in the Premier League right now.
They have won their last six Premier League matches. In those games, Arsenal has outscored its opponent 26-2 in that span. The team is playing unbelievable soccer right now, and that should continue against the worst team in the Prem.
Arsenal has already beaten Sheffield United 5-0 this season. Overall, the team has outscored its opponents 62-23 this season, giving them the highest goal differential in the Premier League.
Sheffield United, on the other hand, has scored the least, and allowed the most goals in the Premier League. The team's goal differential of -44 is by far the worst. Arsenal should have no trouble crushing Sheffield United in this game.
