Exotic Super Bowl Prop Bets (Best Fun Bets to Place on Super Bowl 58)
In my opinion, betting on the Super Bowl is all about having fun. It's the sharpest market on the sports betting calendar so let's just place a few (responsible) bets and have some fun with it.
One of the most fun ways to bet on the big game is placing a few exotic props. These are props that have nothing to do with the game itself, but more so with the events surrounding the game. Remember, some of these exotic props can only be bet on in certain states, but I'm going to break down a few of my favorites in this article.
Super Bowl 58 Exotic Props
Gatorade color dumped on winning coach prediction
One of the most popular exotic props is betting on what the color of the Gatorade will be that's dumped on the winning coach. I broke down the full history of the bet here, but here's my prediction/:
"If you were hoping to just look at which color of Gatorade the Chiefs used in their two recent Super Bowl wins, you unfortunately won't find a consistent answer. Orange Gatorade was dumped on Andy Reid at Super Bowl 44, but purple was used when they beat the Eagles last year.
"I think the real value play is on Blue at +460. The Chiefs didn't use blue in either of their two recent Super Bowl wins, but it was the color used in three years Chiefs didn't win over that span. Blue is having a moment as the go-to Gatorade color
"Considering clear hasn't been used since Super Bowl 42, we can cross that off the list. Purple is also overvalued since last year was the first year that was the correct color since Super Bowl 46.
"Based on all of that information, I'll go with Blue Gatorade on Super Bowl Sunday."
Pick: Blue +275
Length of National Anthem Prediction
Get your stopwatches out. We're going to be timing the National Anthem and you can absolutely bet on the length of it. Shelby Dermer did a deep dive into the history of the Super Bowl National Anthem, which you can read here.
This year's edition of the anthem will be sung by Reba McEntire, and I'm going to be the UNDER. She sang it in 1 minute 22 seconds in Game 3 of the 1997 World Series and then 1 minute 19 seconds at the 2017 Celebrity Hope Softball Game, both of which finished well under the set time of 90.5 seconds.
Pick: UNDER 90.5 seconds
Who will Super Bowl MVP mention first in speech?
The most likely person to win Super Bowl MVP is Patrick Mahomes. There's a great chance that if the Chiefs win the game, Mahomes will win his third MVP.
Last year, Mahomes thanked his teammates before anyone else, which makes teammates at +250 the easiest bet to make. Even if Brock Purdy wins the award, teammates seem like a great option considering the amount of weapons he has surrounding him.
Pick: Teammates +250
Usher First Song Performed
I'm going to be honest, I'm not the biggest Usher fan in the world, so I'm basing this bet on one thing. Maybe you're more educated than me when it comes to Usher songs, and if you are, I encourage you to place a bet.
One thing I do know is that "My Way" is the -110 favorite for a reason. Usher's last public performance was in Detroit on December 5th and "My Way" was the first song he performed and that seems to be the case for the majority of his sets in recent years.
So, if it's his go to song to start a performance, it'd make sense that he'd go that way at the Super Bowl halftime show.
Pick: "My Way" -110
Result of Coin Flip
The great thing about this bet is there's no edge to be found and no amount of research will help you determine which side is the one to bet on. It is, quite literally, a coin flip of a bet.
Tails never fails, except for when it does. Give me heads on the coin flip.
Pick: Heads -105
