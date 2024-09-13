Flames 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
By Nate Duffett
We are 25 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8. The daily NHL picks will return once the season starts, but leading up to the big day I'll preview some future bets for every team in the league. Check out yesterday's article where we broke down the futures for Matty Beniers and the Seattle Kraken.
The Flames began the season behind in 2023-24 and were never able to recover. They finished 17 points out of the playoffs and Nazem Kadri led the team with 75 points in 82 games. Jonathan Huberdeau has been a disaster since the Flames acquired him from the Florida Panthers, and Matthew Tkachuk rubbed salt in the wound last season by winning the Stanley Cup.
The Flames seem to be entering a rebuild, which no one could've predicted a few years ago when they were battling teams like the Edmonton Oilers in the postseason.
Let's look at two futures bets for the Flames.
Calgary Flames Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
- Flames to have Least Regular Season Points
- Nazem Kadri UNDER 65.5 Points
Flames to have Least Regular Season Points
It could be difficult for this bet to hit with the San Jose Sharks in contention. The Sharks are currently +200 to have the least regular season points, with the Flames holding the sixth-best odds at +1600. I predicted the Sharks would have Under 64.5 regular season points, but the Flames could still finish with less than that.
The Sharks tie into my reasoning for this bet. Dustin Wolf had a 3.16 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage last season, while Dan Vladar had a 3.62 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. The Sharks had a historically bad season in 2023-24, and their goalies had similar seasons. Kaapo Kahkonen had a 3.81 GAA and a .895 save percentage, while Mackenzie Blackwood had a 3.45 GAA and a .899 save percentage
The Flames hope that Wolf will be the answer after they traded Jacob Markstrom this season, but if he doesn't improve from last season's numbers, it could be a disappointing year in Calgary. The odds of this happening are too good to ignore if the Flames fall apart this season, which seems possible with rumors already circulating about trading Rasmus Andersson before the trade deadline.
Nazem Kadri UNDER 65.5 Points
Kadri led the team with 75 points in 82 games last season. It was the output the Flames expected when they signed him to a massive contract after he won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche. Kadri had 87 points in 71 games that season, but those were two outlier seasons.
Kadri has 65+ points in two of his 11 full-time NHL seasons. He has only eclipsed 60 points on one other occasion. Kadri being one of the only weapons in this offense is a bit concerning, as someone on the team has to score. However, if the Flames are as bad as I think they'll be, Kadri should have less than 65.
