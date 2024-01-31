Huge Bet Placed on Super Bowl 58 Coin Toss
A bettor at Caesars has placed a $100k bet on the result of the Super Bowl coin flip
We're approaching the final countdown before Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs and some big bets are pouring in.
One big bet stands out from the rest, not because of the amount wagered, but because of what they wagered on. Their bet will be decided before the ball is even kicked and it has little to do with the actual game. A massive wager has come in on the pre-game coin toss. You read that right.
By massive wager, I'm talking six figures.
Coin Toss Big Bet
Caesars Sportsbook has announced that a bettor has placed a $100k bet on tails to be the result of the coin toss before the Super Bowl. Many people often refer to a bet with 50/50 odds to be a "coin flip", but this one is literally exactly that.
I can't imagine placing a $100k bet to begin with, let alone $100k on the result of the coin flip. At least we can definitively say that this bet truly has a 50/50 chance of winning.
If you're curious about the history of the coin toss at the Super Bowl, we've already done the work for you and you can find out everything you'd want to know about it here.
If you also want to bet on the coin flip at Caesars Sportsbook (even if it's just a $5 bet), then be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account. If you do, Caesars will cover your first wager for you, up to $1,000!
Odd refresh periodically and are subject to change.