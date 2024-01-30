Massive Bet Placed on 49ers to Win Super Bowl 58
The Super Bowl matchup is set which means the big bettors across the United States are starting to place their wagers.
One of the early big wagers has just been announced. A bettor at South Point in Las Vegas placed a six-figre bet on the 49ers. The bet was paired with another $57k bet on the 49ers moneyline.
While having that much money on one game seems ridiculous, the bettor will at least take comfort in the fact that he likely got the best number he's going to get on the 49ers at -1 (-105).
The 49ers originally opened as 2.5-point favorites but the line shifted down almost immediately to 49ers -1.5. Then, for a period of time on Monday, the 49ers got down to as low as -1 across most sportsbooks, which is when the above bettor smartly placed their bet.
Since then, the line has moved back towards the 49ers and it's now hovering at -1.5 or -2, depending on which book you're looking at.
While the six figure bet is a big one, it pales in comparison to the $1 million dollars wagered at Caesars Sportsbook.
Let's take a look at where the latest odds sit:
Super Bowl 58 odds
Odd refresh periodically and are subject to change.