Justin Fields' Next Team Odds Make Shocking Change Away from Falcons
Justin Fields' next team odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have shifted away from the Atlanta Falcons.
By Peter Dewey
The Chicago Bears are likely to move on from quarterback Justin Fields this offseason, but it appears that the team he lands with may be up in the air.
Earlier this offseason, Fields was an odds on favorite to land with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, but that has shifted in a major way. Fields is now +110 to go to the Falcons, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bears and Minnesota Vikings listed as the next teams for Fields' first snap in the 2024 season.
Atlanta could be focusing on veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, although Cousins could be using the team as leverage to get a major deal from the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.
Cousins cannot be franchise tagged in the offseason.
So, where does Fields land?
With the Bears set to take Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick (he's heavily favored to go there), Fields is unlikely to start the 2024 season in a Bears uniform.
There should be a lot of movement in the NFL quarterback carousel, and Fields is far from a guarantee to land in Atlanta now. That could give bettors some value to choose Pittsburgh, Minnesota or another team below the Falcons in the odds to cash in.
Justin Fields' Next Team Odds
