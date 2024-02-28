2024 NFL Draft Odds: Full List of Betting Odds For Top Three Picks and Teams to Select Prospects
By Reed Wallach
As the NFL Draft combine workouts begin, there is plenty of speculation around the top of the 2024 draft, and of course there are betting markets early in the process.
There is a ways to go ahead of April's NFL Draft, but the combine serves as the unofficial start of the season, which will feature many of ups and downs and smoke screens as to how NFL teams are thinking as the team builds its futures. We covered a handful of the betting markets already up and likely to be at the center of plenty of discussions come this weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Let's set the stage for the NFL Draft betting market and see where the likes of Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. are set to land, according to betting markets.
If you are betting on the NFL Draft, make sure to do it at FanDuel Sportsbook! FanDuel is giving all users $150 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5!
No. 1 Overall Pick Odds
There isn't a debate at the top of the NFL Draft, Caleb Williams is going to the be the No. 1 pick. While there are some questions about if the Bears make this pick, opting to continue to build its asset pool, it's clear who is going No. 1. The questions start at No. 2.
No. 2 Overall Pick Odds
Currently, Drake Maye is the favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick, held by the Washington Commanders, but there is momentum building for LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels to be the second pick.
It appears to be a two-man race for the No. 2 overall pick with a very faint chance of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy getting into the mix.
There will be plenty of intrigue at the NFL Draft combine this week as to where the Commanders are leaning at this stage in the process.
While Maye is the favorite as of this writing, it can change quite quickly, as several mock drafts in the industry are on the Daniels hype train, including Pro Football Focus.
Team to Select Jayden Daniels
With Daniels being the favorite to go No. 3 in the betting market, it's predictable that the Patriots are the most likely team to select him in this market. Of course, with Daniels viewed as a contender to also go No. 2, the Commanders are right behind the Pats, reflecting the current debate between Maye and Daniels.
However, there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams in the league right now, like the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders, that could be intoxicated by the talent of Daniels.
Team To Select Marvin Harrison Jr.
On the surface, the Cardinals are a logical landing spot for Harrison Jr. as the team already has its quarterback in place in Kyler Murray and the team is devoid of playmakers in the passing game. However, the Cardinals did move back in the NFL Draft last year, and could continue to stockpile assets and potentially move out of the pick for a lofty price tag.
However, it's clear that the Cards are doing its homework on the Ohio State product.
It's unclear who would move up, but what if the New England Patriots, who are picking No. 3, opt to not take a quarterback and take what is thought of as the best wide receiver prospect in recent memory to bolster its lackluster offense?
Team to Select J.J. McCarthy
Dane Brugler of The Athletic is seemingly a buyer of the McCarthy steam inside the top half of the first round, mentioning that there are several top 12 teams that will be considering the Michigan prospect.
Get more coverage on McCarthy's NFL Draft betting market here.
Team to Select Bo Nix
The Broncos are the slight favorite to choose Nix come the NFL Draft, but it's far from a certainty as the league descends on Indianapolis for the NFL Draft Combine.
Denver is set to move on from quarterback Russell Wilson, and while Jarrett Stidham has shown flashes in a limited sample size, the expectation is that the team will pick a quarterback this spring.
Considering that the team is picking No. 12, the team will likely miss out on the likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, but Denver may be able to pick someone like Nix or J.J. McCarthy.
Team to Select Michael Penix Jr.
There's a wide range of where Penix Jr. may land, indicated in the betting market without a clear favorite, but with the Heisman Trophy runner up set to throw at the combine, we get may clarity.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.