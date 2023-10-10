Louisville vs. Pitt Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
Will Louisville remain undefeated after scoring a signature win at home against Notre Dame?
By Reed Wallach
Louisville scored a marquee win under first year head coach Jeff Brohm last Saturday night, defeating Notre Dame 33-20 to remain undefeated.
The Cardinals are one of the last handful of unbeatens in college football this season as the team ramps up ACC play, traveling to face Pitt on Saturday. The Panthers season has gone off the rails amidst poor quarterback play. During the bye week, head coach Pat Narduzzi announced Phil Jurkovec was benched and Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux will take his place.
Veilleux has little experience but will hope to provide a jolt to the Pitt offense that has floundered this season. Can the team use this as a lift as a home underdog of over a touchdown? Here's everything you need to know to get ready for this ACC matchup.
Louisville vs. Pitt Odds, Spread and Total
Pitt vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Louisville is 4-2 against the spread this season (ATS)
- Pitt is 1-4 ATS this season
- Pitt has gone OVER in four of five games this season
Louisville vs. Pitt How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): The CW
- Louisville Record: 6-0
- Pitt Record: 1-4
Louisville vs. Pitt Key Players to Watch
Louisville
Jack Plummer: Plummer didn't need to do much in the team's win against Notre Dame as the defense helped hte team get ahead, but he completed 70% of his passes for 142 yards and didn't turn the ball over. On the year, Plummer has 11 big time throws to nine turnover worthy plays according to Pro Football Focus. Can he make the correct decisions on the road after struggling the week prior at North Carolina State.
Pitt
Christian Veilleux: Veilleux repalced Jurkovec, who has been one of the worst quarterbacks in college football this season. While the Penn State transfer has limited experience, he has only attempted 62 passes across three seasons, he'll look to jump start a Pitt passing game that was bottom 10 in both passing success rate and EPA/Pass.
Louisville vs. Pitt Prediction and Pick
While I mentioned in last week's upset picks column that I was banking on a Louisville upset, I think the team is now the one to get upset the following week.
After entering with an inflated number against Notre Dame after a troubling outing the prior week against North Carolina State, we now get to do the same thing with Pitt, who is entering with a rock bottom rating after benching Jurkovec during its bye week.
While the Panthers offense has been out of sorts this season, the defense has remained a top flight unit, ranking 25th in defensive success rate behind a sturdy front seven that is 28th in the nation in sacks and allowing only three yards per carry.
I mentioned above that Plummer's struggles have been masked by the team winning games, but that's two straight lackluster efforts from the veteran quarterback in big spots. If Pitt is able to get pressure on the quarterback, the Louisville offense may struggle to get points on the board similiar to its 13-10 win at NC State.
I'm also banking on a bit of bounce from the Pitt offense. While Veilleux may enter with questions, I can't imagine it can be any worse than what Jurkovec was showing on the field. The team had a bye to prepare for this one and will hopefully be refreshed with a more effective option under center.
Louisville is fresh off back-to-back night games, and like we did with the Cards last week, we'll take the home dog to keep this to one score and potentially even win the game behind its sturdy defense.
