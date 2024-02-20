MLB Odds for Every Team to Win the National League (Dodgers, Braves in Two-Team Race?)
Breaking down the odds for every National League team to advance to the World Series in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
Is the National League a two-team race in the 2024 season?
Oddsmakers sure seem to think so, setting the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves as massive favorites over the rest of the field, with only the Philadelphia Phillies posting shorter odds than +1600 at FanDuel Sportsbook to advance to the World Series next season.
Both powerhouses came up short in the playoffs last season, but with more help coming -- including Shohei Ohtani in Los Angeles -- in 2024, can they advance to the Fall Classic?
With Spring Training starting this week, make sure to check out our MLB page for all of your futures content from World Series odds to win total projections and more!
I'm examining the odds to win the NL and which team could have some intriguing value this season in the opening odds.
If you want to bet on a team to make the World Series, FanDuel Sportsbook has all of the futures odds available to back them! New users can take advantage of a great welcome offer where they will be eligible to earn $150 in bonus bets if they sign up with the link below, wager $5 and their bet wins!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Every Team's Odds to Win the National League
While the National League appears to be a two-team race in the eyes of oddsmakers, it's interesting to see the St. Louis Cardinals at No. 4 in the odds. Clearly, oddsmakers are expecting a bounce-back after a brutal 2023 season.
Taking a shot on Philly, Arizona, Chicago or St. Louis could be worthwhile, especially after the playoff failures of Atlanta and Los Angeles last season.
Dodgers, Braves Overwhelming Favorites Over Rest of NL
Oddsmakers are expecting the Braves or Dodgers to advance to the World Series with their stat-studded rosters, but last season showed us that's far from a guarantee.
Still, Los Angeles' additions for Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are massive for the team's outlook, while the Braves are hoping their pitching staff can stay healthy in the 2024 season.
Based on implied probability, the Dodgers have a 37.74 percent chance to win the NL while the Braves clock in at 28.57 percent.
Oddsmakers Not Sold on Diamondbacks After Last Season's World Series Appearance
After making the World Series last season with one of the best young cores in Major League Baseball, oddsmakers aren't sold on the Arizona Diamondbacks repeating that feat in the 2024 season.
One of the reasons Arizona is priced so low is because it is likely going to be a wild card unless it can overtake the Dodgers in the NL West this season. That's going to be a tough task.
Arizona has a young pitching staff that needs more consistency behind Zac Gallen, but between Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and others on offense, Arizona could be a team that takes the next step this season into a top wild card spot.
This price seems like a value for a team that outperformed all expectations in 2023.
MLB Odds for Every Team to Win the National League
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +165
- Atlanta Braves: +250
- Philadelphia Phillies: +800
- St. Louis Cardinals: +1600
- Chicago Cubs: +1700
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +1800
- New York Mets: +2100
- Cincinnati Reds: +2500
- San Diego Padres: +2800
- San Francisco Giants: +3200
- Milwaukee Brewers: +4000
- Miami Marlins: +4500
- Pittsburgh Pirates: +10000
- Washington Nationals: +12000
- Colorado Rockies: +20000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.