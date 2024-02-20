MLB Odds for Every Team to Win the American League (Astros, Yankees Lead Way in 2024)
Breaking down the odds for every American League team to advance to the World Series in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
Spring Training for the 2024 MLB season kicks off this week, and we're taking a deep dive into the MLB futures market here at BetSided to get you prepared for all of your baseball bets.
If you're looking for World Series odds for every team and each squad's win total projection, make sure to check out our MLB page on BetSided!
Today, we're looking at the odds to win the American League, something that the Texas Rangers did as a wild card last season and went on to win the World Series as well. There has been some shake-up in the American League, as the Tampa Bay Rays moved Tyler Glasnow, the Baltimore Orioles added Corbin Burnes, and of course the New York Yankees added Juan Soto this offseason.
In the AL West, Texas, Seattle, and Houston's lives got a little easier with the Los Angeles Angels losing Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. Still, Texas is not the favorite to repeat as the AL champion.
Let's dive into the latest odds and a few teams to consider in this market this season:
If you want to bet on a team to make the World Series, FanDuel Sportsbook has all of the futures odds available to back them! New users can take advantage of a great welcome offer where they will be eligible to earn $150 in bonus bets if they sign up with the link below, wager $5 and their bet wins!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
MLB Odds to Win the American League in 2024 Season
The Astros and Yankees are nearly tied atop the odds, with oddsmakers giving Houston the slight edge. The 2022 World Series champs, Houston fell short in the ALCS last season while New York failed to even make the playoffs.
It's interesting that the young and impressive Orioles, who were the No. 1 team in the AL during the regular season last year, clocking in at fourth in the odds.
Can Texas Rangers Defend AL and World Series Titles?
The Rangers are third in the odds to win the American League this coming season, but similarly to the second half of last season, they'll have to do it without Jacob deGrom.
There are reports of a potential August return for the ace, but we've seen in the past that deGrom isn't exactly the most reliable pitcher when it comes to injuries -- even though he's elite when healthy.
Texas has one of the best offenses in baseball, led by Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis Garcia, and the team showed last season it can win a World Series even if it doesn't win the AL West.
If Houston falls off, the Rangers are a great value at +650.
Tampa Bay Rays May Be Undervalued in Odds to win AL
Every season, the Tampa Bay Rays seem to move on from a key player, yet they still find a way to compete in the AL.
The team won 99 games last season and earned the top wild card spot in the AL, although it did not win in the wild card round. Tampa Bay still could make some noise in the AL East, and it's worth noting that the team has finished third or better in the AL East in every season since 2017, winning 90 or more games in four of the six full seasons over that stretch.
At this price, the Rays are worth a sprinkle, as we know the team has a deep farm system that can replace the loss of a player like Glasnow fairly easily.
Odds to Win the American League for Every Team
- Houston Astros: +380
- New York Yankees: +390
- Texas Rangers: +650
- Baltimore Orioles: +700
- Minnesota Twins: +900
- Seattle Mariners: +1000
- Toronto Blue Jays: +1000
- Tampa Bay Rays: +1500
- Boston Red Sox: +2700
- Cleveland Guardians: +3200
- Detroit Tigers: +3200
- Kansas City Royals: +7000
- Los Angeles Angels: +7000
- Chicago White Sox: +15000
- Oakland Athletics: +20000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.