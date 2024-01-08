National Championship Betting Update: Line Movement Shifts Towards Favorite Michigan
By Reed Wallach
There is more betting action on Monday's National Championship Game.
Michigan, the favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship against Washington, has received further backing in the lead-up to kickoff, moving up to a five-and-a-half point favorite with a slight adjustment in the total.
The Wolverines, who spent most of the week as a four-and-a-half point favorite, are receiving support in the betting market, as limits have increased and more people are weighing in on the point spread.
While bettors are taking a stand on the underdog Huskies, including a $100,000 wager on Washington, it's clear that there is influential money on Michigan.
Washington vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
