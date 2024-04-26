NFL Draft Day 2 Best Bets (Bet on Saints to Draft Spencer Rattler)
Breaking down the best bets to place for the second day of the NFL Draft.
The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books and chances are you're happy with where your team went with their opening pick, unless you're a Falcons fan like me.
In terms of my bets for the first round, we ended with a 2-3 record. We managed to win on Laiatu Latu being the first defensive player drafted and Xavier Worthy's draft position to be UNDER 28.5 but suffered a bad beat when the Jets traded back one spot to take Olumuyiwa Fashanu at 11, causing us to lose our +300 bet on him to go inside the top 10.
I'm back today for three more bets for us to place for Day 2, which will include Round 2 and Round 3.
NFL Draft Day 2 Best Bets
- First running back drafted - Blake Corum (+1100)
- Position of Browns first pick - Offensive Lineman (+250)
- Team to draft Spencer Rattler - Saints (+750)
First running back drafted - Blake Corum (+1100)
I still have one longshot bet left for the NFL Draft and it's for Blake Corum to be the first running back selected. Here's what I wrote about it in my article earlier this week:
"Jonathan Brooks (-115) and Trey Benson (+140) are the two betting favorites to be the first running back off the board, but let's take a shot at Blake Corum to be the first back taken. He's in a unique position with his former coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, now coaching the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Not only that, but the Chargers are in need of a running back with Austin Ekeler now on the Washington Commanders. If the Chargers are ready to draft a running back in the second round, Harbaugh may opt for Corum even if Brooks and Benson are still on the board."
Position of Browns first pick - Offensive Lineman (+250)
The Cleveland Browns don't pick until No. 54 overall and with that spot I'm going to bet on them taking an offensive tackle. Someone like Patrick Paul from Houston makes a ton of sense.
The Browns want to leave Deshaun Watson with no excuses if things don't go his way this season. They did that by trading for Jerry Jeudy early in the offseason and now they'll do it by getting him more protection by drafting an offensive lineman.
Team to draft Spencer Rattler - Saints (+750)
Derek Carr may not be the answer for the New Orleans Saints at the quarterback position, but he's good enough to give them another couple of years. That's why a high-ceiling project quarterback would make a ton of sense for the Saints.
Spencer Rattler fits that bill extremely well. A highly touted prospect early in his college career that didn't live up to expectations. Still, he has the tools to be a great NFL quarterback but he'll need a few years to develop. Sitting behind Carr could be the perfect situation for him.
