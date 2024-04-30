NFL Rookie of the Year Dark Horse Picks (Ladd McConkey will make immediate impact with Chargers)
Breaking down three dark horse bets to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, including Ladd McConkey of the Los Angeles Chargers.
There's no better time than the present to place a few futures on who is going to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Now that each player in the 2024 class has been drafted, we know what situations they'll be in for their rookie season. That makes it easier to figure out which players are going to be strong bets to win the award and which players we should pass on.
Of course, you could bet on one of the favorites like Caleb Williams or Marvin Harrison Jr., but you don't need me to tell you those two have strong possibilities to be named the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year. In this article, I'm going to give you three dark horse options to win the award that you may want to consider betting on.
Let's jump into it.
Offensive Rookie of the Year Dark Horse Bets
Keon Coleman +2200
An ideal situation for a rookie wide receiver is being drafted by a team that already has an elite quarterback while also not having many other receivers. That's exactly the situation Keon Coleman finds himself in after being drafted by the Buffalo Bills.
After moving on from Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis this offseason, Coleman will enter a wide receiver room where his only competition for targets will be Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel. Not only that, but he'll have Josh Allen throwing him the ball.
Sounds like an ideal spot for the rookie to be in.
Ladd McConkey +2900
Ladd McConkey finds himself in a nearly identical situation to Coleman. The Los Angeles Chargers also moved on from a veteran receiver in Keenan Allen which means McConkey will have an elite quarterback in Justin Herbert throwing him the ball, with only Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston battling with him for targets.
The Georgia product is poised to do big things in Los Angeles.
Jonathon Brooks +3400
If there's a running back to bet on, none are in a better situation than Jonathon Brooks in Carolina. He may not be running behind the best offensive line, but with only Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders being in the runningback room, Brooks has a chance to get the majority of carries from Day 1, something no other rookie running back can say.
He's a great dark horse bet at +3400.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!