NFL Spread Picks for Every Game in Week 10 (Cardinals, Texans Among Top Predictions)
Who will cover the spread in NFL Week 10?
By Peter Dewey
Each and every week, NFL bettors look to find an edge for which team will cover the spread.
Through the first half of the season, we’ve gone through some ups and downs picking the team that will cover in every NFL game this season, but Week 10 brings a new week – and new half of the season to get excited about.
It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but all it takes is one strong week to turn around our record this season.
- Week 9 Record: 6-7-1
- Season Record: 67-67-1
There are four teams on the bye this week – the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles – which means there are just 14 games to bet on.
Here is who I think will cover the spread in every game in Week 10:
Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers +3.5
Can we trust the Bears to beat this Carolina team by more than a field goal? With Justin Fields’ status in question, I’m going to take the points in what should be one of the ugliest matchups of the season.
Neither team has been great against the spread (Carolina is 1-6-1, Chicago is 3-5-1), but I could see this being a low-scoring slugfest, which should help the underdog cover.
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts -1
I think Indy is undervalued in this game against a reeling New England team that has just two wins on the season.
I also think this game being played at a neutral site (international), gives the Colts a slight edge. I’ll roll with them to cover the spread and win.
Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +7
I do think Cincinnati wins this game, but the team’s defense has been exposable, allowing the second-most yards per play in the NFL this season.
CJ Stroud and the Texans may be able to take advantage of that, and it’s worth noting the team is 4-1 against the spread this season as an underdog.
Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers +3
This could be an ugly game with two offenses that rank in the bottom 10 in the league in yards per play, so why not take the points?
Green Bay – despite its struggles getting wins – is 3-3 against the spread as an underdog this season. Pittsburgh may win this game at home, but asking it to win by four or more could be a stretch.
Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +1
This Tampa Bay team is a bottom five defense in the NFL, and it has lost four straight games heading into this matchup.
I think Will Levis gives Tennessee a higher ceiling on offense that it had earlier in the season, and the Titans are 4-3 ATS as dogs – despite failing to cover last week.
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -6
The Ravens have been dominant this season, and they already beat this Cleveland team 28-3 earlier in the season in Cleveland.
Deshaun Watson did miss that game, but we’ve seen Baltimore dismantle other playoff-caliber teams like the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks in recent weeks. I wouldn’t put it past this team to do that again.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Jaguars +3
The best team against the spread in the NFL this season?
You guessed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars at 6-2.
I think Trevor Lawrence and company are live to pull off the upset here, especially since Brock Purdy had been struggling entering the bye week.
New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings +2.5
Minnesota is 5-3-1 against the spread this season, and the team covered as an underdog in Week 9 with Josh Dobbs filling it despite not taking a snap with the offense in practice.
That spells trouble for the Saints, who come into this game as favorites, but are just 1-6-1 ATS when favored this season…
Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +2
Kyler Murray is back this week, and that gives Arizona a major boost on offense.
The Falcons are just 1-5 against the spread as favorites this season, so I have zero desire to back them after they lost to Dobbs in Week 9.
Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -1.5
The Lions have been dominant against the spread as favorites this season, going 5-1, and they find themselves back in that spot in Week 10.
I think Detroit can exploit this weak Chargers defense (allowing the third-most yards per play in the NFL) in this game.
Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Commanders +6
I think Seattle is in a good spot to win this game, but the Seahawks haven’t exactly been dominant against the spread this season, going 4-3-1 ATS. They are 3-1-1 ATS as a favorite, but this is a lot of points to lay when the team has only beaten Carolina and Arizona by 10 – the two worst teams in the NFL.
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Cowboys -15.5
Tommy Devito may have to start for the Giants this week, and Dallas already beat this team 40-0 in New York.
It’s the Cowboys or nothing – unless Tyrod Taylor is able to play.
New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders +2.5
This could end up being a close game, although I question if Aidan O’Connell will be able to make anything happen against this Jets defense.
Still, New York has been favored just once this season, pushing in that matchup against the New York Giants.
Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos +7.5
The Denver Broncos could keep this game close, and they may even win as road dogs.
Buffalo has a major weakness – allowing the third most yards per carry in the NFL – and the Broncos are No. 4 in the NFL in yards per carry this season.
Buffalo is just 3-5 against the spread as a favorite, and it hasn’t exactly dominated inferior competition this season.
I’ll gladly take Denver getting more than a touchdown on Monday Night Football.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.