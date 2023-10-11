NFL Spread Picks for Every Game in Week 6 (Seahawks, Bills, 49ers Among Top Predictions)
Who will cover the spread in NFL Week 6?
By Peter Dewey
After a really strong Week 4, we took a step back in Week 5’s against the spread picks, but we’re still four games over .500 entering the Week 6 slate.
There are 15 games in Week 6 as only the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers are on a bye this week. We’d love an 8-7 or better week, and there are some massive double-digit spreads that we’ll have to navigate to get there.
- Week 5 Record: 6-8
- Season Record: 41-37
For more Week 6 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are all favored by 10 or more points, but should we trust them to cover against some of the worst teams in the NFL? I have those picks and more for this week.
Whether you decide to tail or fade these spread picks, you can come out a winner at FanDuel Sportsbook in Week 6.
New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Here is who I think will cover the spread in every game in Week 6:
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -10.5
The Broncos have actually given the Chiefs some trouble against the spread in recent seasons, but that was usually because the team had a solid defense.
This season, Denver is the worst defense in the NFL, allowing the most yards per play in the league.
The Broncos are also 0-4-1 against the spread, so I don’t trust them to cover this number against one of the league’s best teams.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -4.5
Baltimore blew an easy game with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, but I think this is a bounce-back spot against a Tennessee team that is in the bottom 10 in the league in points per game.
The Ravens still have the No. 2 defense in the NFL, so a slugfest could benefit them and allow them to cover.
Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons -2.5
I don’t love laying the points here, but the Falcons should be able to run all over this Washington defense that is allowing 4.8 yards per carry this season.
Desmond Ridder has been money at home in terms of getting wins, so I’ll take him at inside a field goal in Week 6.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks +3
I think Seattle has a shot to win this game outright, as the team has been humming since Week 1.
Cincy did beat the Cardinals last week, but it was outgained on a yards per play basis and needed three Ja’Marr Chase touchdowns to get the job done. That won’t happen against a tough – and young – Seattle secondary.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts +4
The Jaguars won and covered the spread in Indianapolis in Week 1, but Gardner Minshew isn’t a massive drop off from Anthony Richardson, and he’s 1-0 ATS as a starter this season.
I think four points may be a little too many since Jacksonville is 27th in the NFL in yards per play allowed this season.
Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers +13.5
This is such an ugly bet, but the Dolphins are down running back De’Von Achane and the Panthers – to their credit – put up a lot of points in garbage time last week.
They still lost by 18, but I don’t know if I’m willing to lay two scores with the Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa played arguably his worst game of the season in Week 5.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings -2.5
The Bears are getting too much love here since Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is out for Minnesota, but I’m not buying it.
The Vikings are fourth in yards per play on offense and 13th in yards per play allowed on defense this season, and they’ve lost a lot of close games (one possession) to good teams like Kansas City and Philly.
I’m not going to back the Bears at this short number just cause they picked up their first win of the season.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers -5.5
The uncertainty around Deshaun Watson (shoulder) gives me no choice but to back the 49ers in this game.
San Francisco is the best team in the NFL right now, starting 5-0 and blowing out several opponents along the way. Meanwhile, the Browns have an elite defense (No. 1 in yards per play allowed), but rank 28th in yards per play on offense.
I don’t think they’ll be able to keep up – especially if Watson sits.
New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +1.5
I think Houston has a chance to pull off the upset in this game, and the team is already 1-0 against the spread as a home dog in 2023.
The Saints are just 27th in yards per play on offense, and Derek Carr’s shoulder gives me a little concern if the team falls behind and is forced to throw the ball.
New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots +3
I do think the Raiders end up winning this game, but I don’t like either team enough not to take the points with New England here.
Bill Belichick’s team has been embarrassed in back-to-back weeks, but it could be due for a turnaround game against a Belichick disciple in Josh McDaniels.
The Raiders mustered just 17 points in Week 5, but they picked up a win. A low-scoring game would benefit the team getting 3 points (or so I would think) in Week 6.
Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -3
Detroit's offense is humming right now, ranking fourth in the NFL in total points, and I think it has enough firepower to take down Baker Mayfield and company.
The Bucs really struggled against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, and they may not be able to slow down David Montgomery and this Detroit running game on Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -6.5
The Cardinals got absolutely burned by Ja’Marr Chase in Week 5, and now they have to face Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in Week 6.
Plus, James Conner is now on injured reserve, which is a massive blow to Arizona’s rushing attack. I think the Rams win this game easily at home. Los Angeles is 3-1-1 against the spread this season.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -7
The Eagles are 3-1-1 ATS this season, and they run the ball more than anyone in the NFL.
That’s the one weak spot for this Jets defense, which allows the eighth most yards per carry in the league this season.
I know the Jets are 2-1 ATS as home dogs, but I don’t see Zach Wilson getting it done against this Eagles squad.
New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Bills -14
This is pretty simple for me.
The Bills are winning games by an average margin of 15.8 points this season, even though they are 3-2. So when they win, they win big.
And, the Giants are 0-5 against the spread and have scored 24 total points on offense in their four losses this season.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers +2
I think the Dallas Cowboys are frauds, and they were exposed in Week 5 against the 49ers.
Justin Herbert may be able to do the same thing to this defense, and Dallas has not played any good teams outside of San Fran this season.
Don’t trust Dallas’ early-season results heading into this game, it should not be a road favorite.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.