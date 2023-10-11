NFL Straight Up Picks for Every Game in Week 6 (Chargers Upset, Ravens Bounce Back)
BetSided's Peter Dewey picks the winner of every NFL game in Week 5.
By Peter Dewey
You know what time it is…
Yours truly is back with another edition with NFL Straight Up Picks, where I attempt to pick the winner of every NFL game this season. So far, we’re 46-32 on the season after going 8-6 in Week 5.
The Green Bay Packers couldn't come through on Monday Night Football, but we’ll take a week over .500 when there were a few key upsets on the board (Washington and Buffalo) early in the week.
- Week 5 Record: 8-6
- Season Long Record: 46-32
For more Week 6 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
There are two teams on the bye in Week 5 – the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers – which means there are 15 games to bet on this week.
Week 5 brought some modest results, so let’s bounce back with a big showing in Week 6!
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -550
The Denver Broncos haven’t beaten the Kansas City Chiefs since 2015, so I doubt they’ll be able to win on a short week when they have the worst defense in the NFL.
Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes may go crazy in this game, as Denver is allowing the most net yards per pass attempt this season.
Zach Wilson was able to shred the Denver defense in Week 5, just imagine what Mahomes will do.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Ravens -205
Untimely turnovers and dropped passes cost the Ravens in Week 5, but I think they bounce back against a Tennessee offense that ranks 24th in points and 19th in yards per play.
The Ravens still have the No. 2 defense in terms of yards per play allowed this season.
Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Falcons -148
Want a crazy stat?
Desmond Ridder has not lost at home in his NFL or collegiate careers.
Now, he gets a Washington defense that was shredded by the Chicago Bears last week. I think the Falcons run all over Washington, who is allowing 4.8 yards per carry on the season.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Seahawks +136
The Cincinnati Bengals were still outgained on a yards per play basis by the Arizona Cardinals last week, and now they have to take on a Seattle offense that is humming and coming off a bye.
Pete Carroll’s Seahawks teams are 9-6 after a bye in his coaching career, and I think this Seattle team is all around better than Cincy right now.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Jaguars -205
I think the Jaguars are just scratching the surface, winning two games in a row in London to move over .500 on the season.
Now, the Jags are back at home in Week 6 against a Colts team that just lost Anthony Richardson. Gardner Minshew is probably the best backup quarterback in the NFL, but the Jaguars’ offense started to break out last week.
If the team keeps building on that, it could run the Colts off the field. Remember, Jacksonville beat Indy on the road in Week 1.
Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Dolphins -800
Is there an easier pick this week? Maybe the Denver game. That’s about it.
Carolina is 28th in the NFL in yards per play on offense this season while Miami is No. 1, averaging 8.3 yards per play. I don't see how Carolina – who gave up 42 points to Detroit in Week 5 – slows down this Miami attack enough to win this game.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Vikings -142
The Bears are being overvalued in this spot, even with Justin Jefferson out for Minnesota.
The Vikings have receiver depth with KJ Osborn and rookie Jordan Addison, and they have been one of the better teams on both sides of the ball in 2023 – ranking fourth in yards per play on offense and 13th in yards per play allowed on defense.
I don’t buy Chicago after its Thursday Night Football win over Washington in Week 5.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns Moneyline Pick
- Pick: 49ers -225
There’s a chance Deshaun Watson (shoulder) doesn’t play in this game, and the Browns already announced that they’ll start PJ Walker if Watson can’t go.
The 49ers are the best team in the NFL right now, and they’re fresh off of a 42-10 win against Dallas. I think Cleveland – even with its No. 1 defense – could be in trouble, especially if Watson sits.
New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Texans +105
I’m going to keep picking the Texans because I believe in CJ Stroud.
Houston nearly upset the Falcons last week, and the team now gets to take on a New Orleans team that is just 27th in yards per play on offense this season.
Derek Carr’s shoulder is still a little banged up, and Houston is 1-0 against the spread (and straight up) as a home dog this season.
New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Raiders -155
There’s no chance I’m betting on the Patriots, as they’ve been outscored 65-3 over the last two weeks.
The Raiders aren’t good, but their defense locked up Jordan Love (three INTs) and the Packers in Week 5. Las Vegas quietly has the 11th best scoring defense in the NFL. I don’t see Mac Jones and the Pats getting on track on the road.
Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Lions -162
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been impressive to start the season – and they’re coming off a bye in Week 5 – but I don’t think they have the offense to beat this Lions team.
Detroit scored 42 points without Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs last week, and the team is fifth in yards per play on offense and No. 4 in points scored. I’ll roll with Dan Campbell’s group on the road this week.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rams -285
The Cardinals and Josh Dobbs are starting to show why they were supposed to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, and now they have to face a Rams team that just got Cooper Kupp back on offense.
Los Angeles hung tough with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, so don’t be shocked if the team wins this game going away in Week 6.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Eagles -285
The Eagles are 3-1-1 against the spread this season and have dominated teams on the ground, running the ball more than any other team and averaging 4.6 yards per carry.
Now, they face a Jets team that is allowing the eighth most yards per carry on the season. That, and the fact that the Jets are still playing Zach Wilson out of necessity is enough for me to take Philly to win this week.
New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Bills -850
The Giants stink, and it stinks for all of the fans that they’re in primetime again this week.
New York is 32nd in yards per play on offense and 31sts in yards per play allowed on defense. In the team’s four losses, the offense has put up a grand total of 24 points.
Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck injury, so I don’t see the Giants pulling off an upset in Orchard Park on Sunday Night Football.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Chargers +110
I think the Chargers are in a great spot to pull off the upset in this game. Dallas has beat up on bad teams – and lost to one as well in the Arizona Cardinals.
Now, the Cowboys have to face an L.A. team fresh off of a bye week with Joey Bosa and Austin Ekeler both potentially returning to the lineup.
While the Chargers have been awful on defense (29th in yards per play allowed), they have been one of the better offenses in the league, ranking eighth in offensive yards per play.
Justin Herbert should be able to dominate this Cowboys defense that was shredded by Brock Purdy in Week 5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.