NFL Straight Up Picks for Every Game in Week 2 (Chiefs, Bills and Chargers Bounce Back)
BetSided's Peter Dewey picks the winner of every NFL game in Week 2.
By Peter Dewey
This NFL season, yours truly is on a journey to pick the straight up winner in every single NFL game.
There were a ton of upsets in the NFL in Week 1, with eight different moneyline underdogs coming through to win. That certainly didn’t let us get off to the start we wanted in Week 1…
- Week 1 Record: 7-9
- Season Long Record: 7-9
That’s alright though, because Week 2 brings a fresh slate of 16 games and a chance for us to improve on that record. Plus, we did hit a nice upset with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 over the Denver Broncos.
With that offer in mind, here’s who I think will win every game in Week 2!
Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Eagles -290
It’s a short week, but the Eagles are playing their home opener against a Minnesota team that fell flat against Baker Mayfield in Week 1. I’d be very surprised if Philly can’t win this game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Bills -395
Josh Allen has been a turnover machine in his last 19 games, but it’s worth noting that he had just six picks and three fumbles at home last season compared to eight picks and 10 fumbles on the road.
The Raiders went into Denver and pulled out a win in Week 1, but I’m not sure I trust Jimmy Garoppolo in Buffalo.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Ravens +142
Are the Bengals in line for another slow start to the season?
The team’s offense was abysmal in Week 1, and Cincy struggled to hang around even with Deshaun Watson playing pretty average on the other side. The Ravens did lose J.K. Dobbins for the season, but I don’t mind taking Lamar Jackson and company as road dogs here.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -155
Chris Jones is back for the Chiefs after agreeing to a new deal with the team, and there’s a chance Travis Kelce suits up in Week 2 with 10 days off since the team’s last contest.
If that’s the case, I think the Chiefs bounce back. Even though Jacksonville won in Week 1, the team let the Indianapolis Colts hang around a little too long for my liking. That won’t work against Patrick Mahomes.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Chargers -162
The Chargers defense struggled to slow down Tua Tagovailoa in Tyreek Hill in Week 1, but facing Ryan Tannehill is a much easier matchup. The Titans were uninspiring in their Week 1 loss, scoring just 15 points.
Los Angeles went 11-6-1 against the spread last season, so I don’t mind taking it as a road favorite here against an inferior Titans team.
Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Packers -118
Jordan Love might be the real deal.
He threw three scores in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, and now he faces an Atlanta team that struggled to move the ball through the air in Week 1. I’m still not sold on Desmond Ridder, and I think the Packers will slow down this Atlanta running game after holding every Bears rusher to 4.0 yards per carry or less in Week 1.
As slight road favorites, Green Bay is one of my favorite picks this week.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Lions -230
Momentum is on Detroit’s side after it pulled off a thrilling Week 1 win in Kansas City, and now it gets to take on a Seattle Seahawks team that saw Geno Smith struggle against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Lions were 7-2 ATS at home last season, so I expect them to be able to win as 5.5-point favorites in Week 2.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Colts -122
A rookie quarterback is going to win on Sunday, and I think it’s going to be Anthony Richardson.
CJ Stroud didn’t look bad in his debut, but he lacks weapons around him. While the Houston defense did look solid early against the Ravens, it still ended up allowing over 100 yards rushing.
Plus, the Texans averaged just 3.7 yards per play in Week 1. I think Richardson – who looked solid against Jacksonville – has more help to get a win in this game.
Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Bears +130
I’m underreacting to Week 1 in the biggest way.
Yes, Baker Mayfield won against the Minnesota Vikings, but it was by three points in a game Minnesota turned the ball over three times. The Bucs averaged 3.6 yards per play to Minnesota’s 5.9, and Tampa went just 6-for-17 on third down.
The Bears didn’t look good in their Week 1 loss, but I don’t think they should be this big of underdogs against a Mayfield-led team.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Moneyline Pick
- Pick: 49ers -355
The San Francisco 49ers took the top spot in my NFL Power Rankings this week, and I think they’ll roll against a Rams team that still won’t have Cooper Kupp.
Los Angeles did look good in Week 1 against Seattle, but San Francisco’s defense is a much tougher test.
Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Commanders +145
I wasn’t impressed with either of these teams in Week 1, but at least Washington pulled out a win.
The Broncos allowed 4.7 yards per play to the Raiders, and Russell Wilson does not look like the old Russell Wilson, dinking and dunking his way to 177 passing yards in 34 attempts. If Jerry Jeudy can’t go in Week 2, I am skeptical if Denver has enough weapons to pick up a win.
New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Giants -185
The Giants can’t be as bad as they were in Week 1. It might actually be impossible.
I don’t love taking them as road favorites, but the Cardinals aren’t trying to win games (let’s be honest), and they found a way to blow a lead to Washington in Week 1. I’ll take New York, but I don’t love it.
New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cowboys -345
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 thanks to a great defensive performance.
Now, the team is on a short week, on the road, against a Dallas team that won 40-0 in Week 1. As long as Wilson is under center, the Jets are in trouble. Dallas should win this one.
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Patriots +114
Miami had an impressive comeback win over the Chargers in Week 1 while New England fell short against the Eagles.
However, I think Bill Belichick’s defense – which was solid in Week 1 – could make this game interesting at home.
Miami was gashed on the ground, giving up 234 rushing yards in Week 1. That’s a great sign for the Pats, who would love to slow the game down and pound the rock. I think they’re undervalued in Week 2.
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Panthers +140
Another week, another pick for Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.
It’s the home opener for Carolina, and the New Orleans Saints did everything they could to lose to the Titans in Week 1 without actually losing the game.
With Alvin Kamara still suspended, I think New Orleans is prone to be upset early this season.
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Browns -125
Kenny Pickett looked awful against a tough San Francisco defense in Week 1, and now he has to take on a Cleveland Browns defense that held Joe Burrow to just three points in its first game this season.
Oh, and Pickett may not have his No. 1 wideout – Diontae Johnson – because of a hamstring injury.
I love the Browns to win on Monday Night Football.
