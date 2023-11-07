NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Picks (Bears, Seahawks, Bucs Among Top Predictions)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 10.
The NFL season has reached its halfway point, which means you're halfway home -- or even closer -- if you'd stayed alive this long in your respective Survivor Pools.
The BetSided team is coming off a perfect week, with each of our editors picking a winner in Week 9. Can we keep the momentum going in the second half of the season?
This is where you may have to start getting a little risky in Survivor, but there are still a few games to target in this 14-game Week 10 slate.
For more Week 10 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
If you want to bet on your team to win, there’s a great welcome offer that you should take advantage of at DraftKings Sportsbook.
New users that sign up with the link below will receive $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: New Orleans Saints (W)
- Joe Summers: New Orleans Saints (W)
- Vinnie Portell: Indianapolis Colts (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Indianapolis Colts (W)
Our goal is to deliver winners for our readers every week to keep them alive in Survivor. Here's where the BetSided team is leaning this week:
NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Picks
Seattle Seahawks
This a prime bounce-back spot for the Seahawks, as they are 3-1-1 against the spread as a favorite this season.
Sure, Washington beat the New England Patriots as short dogs last week, but I'm not sold on Sam Howell putting up a strong performance against a team over .500. The Commanders have lost to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles twice when they've faced a step up in competition.
Seattle needs a win to stay in the mix for the NFC West lead, and the team has shown an abilitiy to win games when set as a favorite. I'll trust Geno Smith and company to get us to Week 11. -- Peter Dewey
Indianapolis Colts
Did any of us ever think we'd see a season in which it's easy to pick against the New England Patriots? Well you don't need to wake up because you're not dreaming!
New England has been one of the WORST teams in football this season, and it doesn't look like there's any way that changes.
Indianapolis has struggled, too, but its offense has been one of the NFL's best, averaging 25.8 points per game (seventh in NFL). It's hard to see how this lackluster Patriots offense keeps up. -- Vinnie Portell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It's a tough week for Survivor so it's time to take a shot on a bad team.
The bad team I recommend taking this week is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat the Tennessee Titans. Tampa Bay is a relatively easy team to handicap.
When it plays teams with a good secondary, bet against it, when it plays teams with bad secondaries, bet on it.
The Buccaneers entire offense relies on passing the ball since their run game is atrocious. Luckily for them, the Titans rank 25th in opponent yards per pass attempt, 26th in opponent EPA per dropback, and 28th in opponent dropback success rate.
That bodes well for the Buccaneers and I think they can torch the Titans through the air. -- Iain MacMillan
Chicago Bears
Want to get gross?
There are some obvious picks on the board this week, like the Dallas Cowboys or Buffalo Bills, for example.
If you've already used those top teams to stay alive, I've got a "hold your nose" option for you.
Yes, the 2-7 Chicago Bears. They've looked better in recent weeks, covering the spread in three of their last five games, while the 1-8 Panthers covered just once this season.
The Bears demolished the Las Vegas Raiders 30-12 in their last home game and should run the ball effectively with D'Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert fresh off off injured reserve.
Chicago is 5-1 in its last six against Carolina as well, giving the Bears an edge in this matchup.
You never want to rely on this Bears team, but this is the only week they're a legitimately options. Don't take Chicago if you don't have to, though these are the kinds of picks that ultimately win you a league. -- Joe Summers
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.