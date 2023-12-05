NFL Week 14 Survivor Pool Picks (Texans, Packers Among Top Predictions This Week)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 14.
A massive upset by the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football cost one of BetSided's editors a Survivor Pool pick this week, but the team still went 2-2, meaning some people are still alive if they tailed those selections.
With just five weeks left in the regular season, it's getting down to crunch time with these Survivor Pools. There are only so many teams each person has left to use, but we're trying to mix up our selections to give bettors a chance to find a team that works for them.
For more Week 14 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
With 15 games in action in Week 14, there are plenty of options for Survivor, even if some of them aren't the most appealing.
Let's recap the picks from Week 13 before we give our selections out for this week.
NFL Week 13 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Pittsburgh Steelers (L)
- Vinnie Portell: Los Angeles Chargers (W)
- Joe Summers: Jacksonville Jaguars (L)
Our goal is to deliver winners for our readers every week to keep them alive in Survivor. Here's where the BetSided team is leaning this week:
NFL Week 14 Survivor Pool Picks
Miami Dolphins
I've held off on taking the Miami Dolphins until I could find an easy spot for them at home, and man is this one easy in Week 14.
The Dolphins are 13.5-point favorites at home where they are 4-1 ATS as home favorites and winning games by an average margin of over 21 points. The Tennessee Titans stand very little chance, as their defense has been wildly inconsistent this season.
I don't see Will Levis and company keeping up with the No. 1 offense in the NFL. -- Peter Dewey
Green Bay Packers
If there was an award for a team that has improved the most since September, the Green Bay Packers would win it. They are a legitimate playoff team now and Jordan Love has taken massive strides since his first few starts of the season.
As a whole, the Packers are now 11th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.2.
If you haven't used them in survivor yet, now is the time to do so. Don't be fooled by the New York Giants' two latest wins against the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, they're still one of the worst teams in the NFL ranking 31st in both EPA per Play and Success Rate.
Packers have the potential to be a sweat-free win in Week 14 of your Survivor Pools. -- Iain MacMillan
Houston Texans
There's no denying that this Houston Texans team is one of the most fun to root for in the NFL, and they have a lot to play for with the playoffs within reach.
New York, on the other hand, looks as if it's waving the white flag. Zach Wilson wouldn't even commit to starting at quarterback, which says all you need to know about the state of the offense. -- Vinnie Portell
