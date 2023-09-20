NFL Week 3 Upset Picks (Titans Undervalued in Cleveland, NFC South Team Predicted to Win)
Our editors share their favorite upset pick for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Don't let the us get hot with our NFL upset picks in the 2023 season...
BetSided's Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan have been sharing an upset each week this season (as well as Joe Summers sharing one), and the group has gone 4-1 entering Week 3.
Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens both came through with wins as underdogs.
That's put us up over five units this season with underdog picks, and we're looking to keep it rolling in Week 3.
2023 Upset Picks Record: 4-1 (+5.17units)
Best NFL Upset Picks for Week 3 of 2023 Season
Tennesse Titans (+130) vs. Cleveland Browns
The Browns are in for a tough game in Week 3 when they welcome the Titans to town.
53.3% of the yards gained by the Browns offense comes from running the football, that's the highest rate in the NFL.
Now, not only is their star running back done for the season, but they have to take on one of the best running defense in the league.
The Titans are allowing just 2.7 yards per carry through the first two weeks, the second best mark in the NFL.
So, for the Browns to win they're going to have to rely on Deshaun Watson's arm. Considering he has completed just 55% if his passes this season, that's not a bet I'm willing to make.
I think Tennessee gets the upset win on Sunday. -- Iain MacMillan
New Orleans Saints (+105) at Green Bay Packers
This isn't a major upset, but I do love the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 3.
I think bettors should be careful about trusting Jordan Love’s start to the 2023 season, because he hasn’t been as good as advertised.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback has six touchdowns to no interceptions, but he’s thrown for just 396 yards and is completing 55.8 percent of his passes. Without much of a running game, the team lost in Week 2 to Atlanta.
Now, Love has to take on a Saints defense that ranks sixth in the NFL in yards per play this season and allowed the seventh fewest passing yards.
New Orleans hasn’t been lights out on offense, but it may not need to be if Aaron Jones (hamstring) has to sit out another week for Green Bay. -- Peter Dewey
