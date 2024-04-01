Oddsmakers Predict NFL's 5 Worst Teams in 2024 (Who Has Lowest Win Total Projection?)
These five teams are expected to struggle -- in the eyes of Vegas -- in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
NFL win totals have been released for the 2024 season, and some fan bases aren't going to love where their team is projected to finish this coming season.
While a lot can still change in the 2024 NFL Draft and over the rest of the offseason, oddsmakers have set several teams with low win totals, including five teams that are expected to finish with six or fewer wins.
Let's break them down:
Lowest Win Total Projections for the 2024 NFL Season
Carolina Panthers - 4.5 Games
Could the Carolina Panthers have the worst record in the NFL again? Oddsmakers seem to think so.
It's hard to expect the Panthers to contend for much this season since the team traded its first-round pick (the No. 1 overall selection) prior to last season's draft to be able to draft Bryce Young.
Then, the Panthers let Frankie Luvu walk this offseason in free agency and traded away Brian Burns, which significantly hurts the team's pass rush. Maybe some upgraded players on offense will be enough for Young to get the team out of the basement of the NFL, but until we see it, it's hard to put trust in Carolina.
New England Patriots - 4.5 Games
Even though the New England Patriots are positioned to take a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, oddsmakers are still projecting it to be the worst team in the AFC in the 2024 season.
The Patriots still lack weapons on offense, and the transition to a new coaching staff could lead to some growing pains. Until we know the direction that the Pats are taking in the draft, it's hard to set high expectations for them this season.
Denver Broncos - 5.5 Games
The Denver Broncos have a lot of questions at the quarterback position after moving on from Russell Wilson, and they also let key defenders like Justin Simmons and Josey Jewell go this offseason.
Denver is in "cap hell" thanks to Wilson's huge dead cap number, and it's going to make it hard for the team to build a competitive roster. If Jarrett Stidham is the Broncos quarterback in 2024, the team could be in for a long season.
Tennessee Titans - 6.5 Games
There are a bunch of teams set at 6.5 wins, but the Tennessee Titans are one of the few that are plus money (+125 to be exact) to go OVER their win total, showing that oddsmakers think it is more likely they win six or fewer games.
Tennessee won just six games -- with a former Coach of the Year in Mike Vrabel leading the way -- in 2024. Regardless of how you feel about Vrabel, I'm worried about the team taking a step back after firing him.
The AFC South is going to be tough if CJ Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, and Anthony Richardson stay healthy, and unless you have a ton of belief in Will Levis, this feels like more a rebuilding year for Tennessee than anything else.
New York Giants - 6.5 Games
I have a really hard time getting behind the New York Giants this season unless they can bolster their offense -- and oddsmakers have the same thought, setting them at plus money to go OVER 6.5 wins.
New York has won more than six games just one time since the 2017 season, and the Giants let their best offensive player (Saquon Barkley) walk this offseason.
Daniel Jones doesn't have the help around him in that offense, and New York's offensive line is still extremely questionable. While I like the team's defense with Brian Burns now in the fold, I don't see the Giants winning seven games in 2024.
