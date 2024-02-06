Public Betting Trend Is Concerning for Chiefs Fans in Super Bowl 58

A week out from #SuperBowl, the Chiefs are drawing 61% of ATS pick according to @Covers Consensus.



So far this postseason, #NFL teams drawing 60% or more of picks are 1-3 ATS.



Going back to 2018-19, playoff teams drawing 60%+ are just 5-10 ATS (33%), including a 3-9 ATS mark… pic.twitter.com/ZfbYMOXRro