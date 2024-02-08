Second Half Million Dollar Wager Drops on Super Bowl 58
The massive Super Bowl wagers keep coming in on the San Francisco 49ers.
By Peter Dewey
Another day, another half million dollar wager on a team to win the Super Bowl!
And, similarly to Wednesday, the bettor is placing a wager on the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
This wager was placed at DraftKings Sportsbook, the largest publicized wager on either side that has come at DraftKings. The other two massive wagers ($500K and $1 million) were made at Caesars Sportsbook.
These bettors are clearly confident that the 49ers and Brock Purdy can beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and it's worth noting that the 49ers have been the favorite to win the Super Bowl since the start of the postseason.
Here's a look at where the latest odds stand with just a few days until the big game.
49ers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total for Super Bowl 58
The Chiefs may be underdogs here, but Mahomes has led the team to two outright wins as an underdog this postseason, and he won the Super Bowl as an underdog last season.
Meanwhile, the 49ers have yet to cover the spread in a playoff game this season. Still, these bettors -- like BetSided's own NFL expert Iain MacMillan -- are confident that the 49ers will win on Sunday.
Here's a snippet from MacMillan's Road to 272, where he picked the 49ers to win and cover the spread:
Let's also remember that they have the best weapon possible to attack the Chiefs' defensive weakness. Kansas City has allowed teams to run the ball against them all season, ranking 25th in opponent yards per carry, 28th in opponent rush EPA and 23rd in opponent rush success rate. For some reason, the Ravens refused to run the football against them in the AFC Championship and it cost them.
Now, the 49ers have a chance to sick Christian McCaffrey on them. He may just drag this team to victory.
Is it concerning that they'll face this era's version of the GOAT in Patrick Mahomes? Yes. Is how the 49ers have come out in the first half in each of their two playoff games something to worry about? Yes.
With that being said, the 49ers have been the best team in the NFL this season but yet are only 1.5-point favorites. We need to base our evaluation off a full season of games, not just the latest two.
I'll bet on the 49ers to get their revenge and win the franchise's first Super Bowl since 1994.
If the 49ers pull off the win and hand Mahomes his second Super Bowl loss, these three high rollers will come away with massive payouts from Super Bowl 58.
