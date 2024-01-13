Steelers vs. Bills Odds Remain Unchanged Despite Game's Postponement
The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will now play on Monday, but that hasn't changed the odds for the playoff matchup.
By Peter Dewey
The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will not play on Sunday due to inclement weather.
Instead, the Wild Card Weekend matchup has been pushed to Monday at 4:30 p.m. EST.
There is a travel ban in Buffalo that will go into affect on Saturday night, changing the scope of the game between the Bills and Steelers.
However, the odds in this game have not changed, with the total still sitting at 36 points and the Bills coming in as 10-point favorites. The last line movement in this game came early this week when the total dropped from 43.5 to 36 because of the weather.
Steelers vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
The odds in this game are staying the same, and it's likely because the weather is still going to be tough to play in on Monday.
Steelers vs. Bills Weather
While the weather in Buffalo is expected to be slightly better on Monday (which is why the game was moved until then), it still won't be pretty.
The most recent forecast still projects for there to be snow on Monday -- about one to three inches -- including winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour. The temperature for the game is expected to be in the high teens to low 20s.
