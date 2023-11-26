Sunday Morning Moneyline: Best NFL Moneyline Picks for Week 12
By Reed Wallach
Sometimes, all we want is a winner. Well, you've come to the right place.
Here you'll find the BetSided team's favorite moneyline wagers for Sunday's Week 12 slate. After four games on Thursday and Friday, it's a lighter Sunday slate, but still plenty of outright winners our team is eyeing.
Here's our three favorite moneyline picks. For a pick on EVERY game, check out our betting expert Iain MacMillian's picks in his Road to 272!
Best Moneyline Picks for NFL Week 12
- Texans (+105) vs. Jaguars
- Eagles (-180) vs. Bills
- Ravens (-180) vs. Chargers
Jaguars vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
From MacMillian's Road to 272:
The Jaguars might be the most difficult team to handicap in the NFL this season. Every team goes through ups and downs when it comes to winning and losing games, but I don't think there's another team that has had more of a rollercoaster season from a metrics standpoint than the Jaguars. One week, they look like AFC contenders, the next week they look like a bunch of frauds.
Overall, they're 23rd in the league in Net Yards per Play at -0.4 and now they have to hit the road to take on a Texans team that already beat them 37-17 earlier this season. It wasn't just the score either, the Texans outgained them 6.5 yards per play to 5.9.
This Texans team is a legitimate good team but I don't know if I can say the same about the Jaguars. I'll back Houston as a short home underdog.
PICK: Texans +105
Bills vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
As Peter Dewey picks in his weekly straight up picks column:
We’ve seen this Buffalo team struggle at times this season with turnovers, and now it has to face an elite Eagles team that is the class of the NFC.
Josh Allen got a “feel good” win against the New York Jets, but this is a brutal road test. Philly is a perfect 4-0 at home this season.
PICK: Eagles -180
Ravens vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
The Chargers continue to be overpriced in the market, and I'll happily grab the Ravens with extra rest to outclass the Chargers at home as the seat continues to get warmer for head coach Brandon Staley.
Justin Herbert's receivers have been costing him some heroic finishes, but the defense continues to put him in a difficult position. The team is 28th in EPA/Play on defense this season, which is going to be a big issue against a Ravens offense that may not have Mark Andrews, but is still running the ball at a high level, tops in EPA/Rush.
Meanwhile, Baltimore's defense has been dismantling opponents this season, third in EPA/Play. While the Chargers have shown the ability to put up points, the team is averaging 22.2 points per game against teams inside the top 10 in EPA/Play on defense.
I believe the Ravens are a safe bet to take care of business on the road with a limited home court advantage for the Chargers and the current state of the team.
PICK: Ravens ML (-180)
Track Reed's bets here!