Sunday Morning Moneyline: Best NFL Moneyline Picks for Week 13
The best teams to bet on to win in Week 13 of the NFL season
If you're tired of hearing about point spreads and just want to bet on a few teams to win on Sunday, you've come to the right place.
Here you'll find some of the best moneyline picks for NFL Week 13 action, put together by the entire BetSided team. If you want to get my personal best bet for every single game this week, you can find it in the Week 13 edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
Let's jump into a few moneyline plays for you to sink your teeth into.
Best Moneyline Picks for NFL Week 13
- Saints +170 vs. Lions
- Rams -195 vs. Browns
- Eagles +135 vs. 49ers
If you want to bet on any of these moneyline bets, you should do so at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Lions vs. Saints prediction and pick
The Lions have shown us the past two weeks that they have some issues, specifically on the defensive side of the football.
Detroit ranks 18th in opponent EPA per play, 21st in opponent yards per play, and 24th in opponent success rate. Having a subpar defense like that means your offense needs to bring their "A" game if they want to win, which leaves them ripe to be upset.
That's especially so when they take on a team that has a clear defensive advantage, which the Saints absolutely do. New Orleans ranks 7th, 15th, and 5th in the aforementioned stats mentioned above. If the Saints can keep the Lions' offense in check, then they could be in a great spot to win the game if they get some production from their own offense.
Let's also note the Lions have been significantly worse on the road than at home this season. At home, they have a Net Yards per Play of +1.1, but when they play on the road that mark drops down to -0.1, which is 19th in the NFL.
Don't lose faith in the Saints. I think they win this week.
Pick: Saints ML (+170)
Browns vs. Rams prediction and pick
Jovan Aflord broke down why he likes the Rams as home favorites against the Browns on Sunday:
"The Browns are banged up on both sides of the ball, which is not ideal heading into Sunday’s game against the Rams. However, the good news for Cleveland is that it appears as if Amari Cooper and Myles Garrett will be okay.
"If Garrett can play, it will give this Browns’ defense a huge boost, which has been one of the better units in the NFL (4.5 yards per play allowed). But when it comes to Cleveland’s offense, I don’t have a ton of faith in Walker, whose play under center has been average at best.
"As for the Rams, their offense looked explosive with second-year running back Kyren Williams returning from injury as he had 204 total yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals. The Browns don’t give up a lot of yards on the ground (105.9 rushing yards per game allowed), but we’ve seen a couple of teams have success over the last few weeks.
"If the Rams' offensive line can keep Stafford upright and he doesn’t implode, I like Los Angeles to win."
Pick: Rams ML (-195)
49ers vs. Eagles prediction and pick
Peter Dewey wrote in this week's "Upset Picks of the Week" article why he likes the Eagles to win outright at home against the 49ers:
"The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves as home underdogs this week, which is crazy to me given their recent performances.
"Philly has gotten off to slow starts on offense, but the team has rallied to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills -- two AFC powerhouses -- in back-to-back weeks.
"Now, the team is a three-point dog at home against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. This is a rematch of last season's NFC championship, and we know that both teams are going to be fired up for this game.
"Still, I think Philly is being undervalued. The team is 12-2 straight up at home the last two regular seasons, including an impressive 5-0 mark this season. Not only that, but Jalen Hurts is a shocking 34-4 in his last 38 NFL starts.
"San Francisco is a great team, but the 49ers' dominance since their bye week hasn't been against teams as good as Philly. Sure the win over Jacksonville was impressive, but are we putting the Eagles and Jags on the same level? I'm not.
"The Eagles are going to force Brock Purdy to throw the ball, but can he beat them?"
Pick: Eagles ML (+135)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!