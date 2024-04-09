The Masters Best Prop Bets (Bet Joaquin Niemann Top LIV Golfer at Augusta National)
There is no tournament on the golf calendar that brings the excitement or the betting opportunities that the Masters does.
If you only care about who I think will win this week, then you can find that out in my full betting preview here. In this article, I'm going to focus in on some prop bets that I'll be betting on as well. There are three groups I think have some betting value including the top amateur, top debutant, and top LIV golfer.
Let's dive into it.
Best Masters Prop Bets
- Austin Eckroat Top Debutant +1800
- Joaquin Niemann Top LIV Golfer +550
- Christo Lamprecht Top Amateur +170
Austin Eckroat Top Debutant +1800
We're going to target a bit of a long shot to finish as the top debutant amongst golfers who are teeing it up at Augusta for the first time.
Austin Eckroat won on the PGA Tour just last month at the Cognizant Classic. More importantly, he is one of just 14 golfers this week who match up with a trend that has correctly predicted the winner of the last 12 editions of the Masters.
I'm not saying he's going to win the Green jacket this week, but he's a great price at 18/1 to finish as the top debutant.
Joaquin Niemann Top LIV Golfer +550
Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are the favorites in this category, but I think it's Joaquin Niemann who has the best value on the list of LIV golfers at +550. He's been in the best form of them all in 2024, winning at Mayakoba and Jeddah this year along with finishing inside the top 10 of every LIV event except for that.
Pair that with the fact he's improved each year at the Masters, concluding with a T16 finish at this event in 2023, and he's a great bet to finish with the best score amongst LIV golfers at +550.
Christo Lamprecht Top Amateur +170
One of my favorite markets to bet on for the Masters on a yearly basis is who will finish as the low amateur. I'm backing the chalk in this one and betting on Christo Lamprecht at +170. He's the No. 1 ranked men's amateur golfer in the world and was the low amateur at last year's Open Championship, finishing T74.
Lamprecht is also a student and golfer at Georgia Tech, so he has some local experience which should help him at Augusta. +170 is a great price for him.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
