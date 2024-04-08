The Masters First Round Leader Odds and Prediction
Why you should bet on Shane Lowry to be the first round leader at the 2024 Masters at Augusta National
We are just days away from the opening tee shot at Augusta National.
There are plenty of ways to bet on the Masters and I've broken down a few of my favorite outright bets in my full betting preview, which you can read here. One of the most popular ways to bet on it is by wagering on who will be the leader after the first round.
First round leader bets is a great way to make the opening round a lot more exciting, so let's take a look at the odds and then I'll give you my best bet.
Masters First Round Leader Odds
Masters First Round Leader Prediction
Shane Lowry +4500
First of all, Shane Lowry is part of the small group of golfers who fit this betting trend that has correctly predicted the winner of the Masters over the past 12 years. He has played extremely well from tee-to-green in recent events which resulted in a T4 finish at the Cognizant Classic and a solo third-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Secondly, Lowry has a great history at Augusta National. He has finished in the top 25 at this event in four-straight iterations of it including a T3 finish here back in 2022.
Finally, Lowry enters this week ranking second on the PGA Tour in first round scoring average. His first round scoring average is 67.33, with only Patrick Cantlay (67.00) ranking better. Lowry's mark is even better than Scheffler's Round 1 scoring average, which comes in at 67.50.
At +4500, he's a great bet to be leading at Augusta National after the opening round.
