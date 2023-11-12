The Sunday Spread: Best NFL Spread Bets Today (Trust Packers as Road Underdogs)
By Reed Wallach
Week 10 continues on Sunday afternoon with a loaded slate of games and we here at BetSided are here to get you ready with all your betting needs.
Our BetSided team has you covered top to bottom with NFL betting coverage, but this is going to focus on our favorite picks against the spread, including the Packers heading to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, who have been a cash cow for bettors this year, but is this the time to fade them?
Best NFL Week 10 Picks Against the Spread
- Packers +3 vs. Steelers
- Commanders +6 vs. Seahawks
- Lions -3 vs. Chargers
Packers vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
Our Iain MacMillian has been fading the Steelers plenty, but not too much success, Pittsburgh is 5-3 against the spread. However, he's going back to the well again! From his Road to 272 column (which drops weekly on Tuesdays).
I refuse to stop betting against the Steelers. I don't care that they continue to find ways to win and cover spreads, I have to stick to the process and continue to fade them. They are the most fraudulent team in the NFL and it's shocking how they somehow find ways to win games.
comeHeading into Week 10, they rank 27th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.9. The Packers, while ugly offensively, have been carried by their defense and comes in at 14th in Net Yards per Play at +0.1.
Give me the Packers to cover as field goal underdogs, and I'm sure I'll once again be wrong about the Steelers and lose this bet.
PICK: Packers +3
Commanders vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
Our Peter Dewey thinks the Seahawks could get on track with a win, but this is too many points for a frisky Commanders team, especially on offense.
I think Seattle is in a good spot to win this game, but the Seahawks haven’t exactly been dominant against the spread this season, going 4-3-1 ATS. They are 3-1-1 ATS as a favorite, but this is a lot of points to lay when the team has only beaten Carolina and Arizona by 10 – the two worst teams in the NFL.
PICK: Commanders +6
Lions vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
The Lions come out of its BYE week as healthy as it's been in weeks with David Montgomery set to return at running back, and the team is in a great spot to outpace the Chargers' lopsided roster.
Los Angeles has gotten big production from Justin Herbert on offense, but the team will face a sturdy Lions defense that is top 10 in EPA/Play on defense.
Meanwhile, the opposite can be said for the other side of the ball with the Chargers' bottom 10 in EPA/Play on defense against an elite Lions offense that is top 10 across the board despite battling aforementioned injuries across the roster.
Off the team's BYE in what should be a pseudo-home game at SoFi Stadium, I believe the Lions take care of business against a lackluster Chargers defense.
PICK: Lions -3
