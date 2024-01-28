Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today (Best Bets for AFC and NFC Championship Games)
Breaking down some of the best bets to place on the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday.
By Peter Dewey
The AFC and NFC Championship Games are upon us, and while my favorite bets both come on the NFC side, I did share picks on BetSided earlier this week for the AFC title game as well.
In summary, I like the Ravens to get the win, but I think with the latest line movement that the Kansas City Chiefs are a great bet against the spread.
Here's a look at my two top picks for Sunday's action:
Detroit Lions +7 vs. San Francisco 49ers
My favorite spread bet for this game comes on the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.
Detroit has been money as an underdog under Dan Campbell, and I shared in this week's spread picks why this is too many points to give this group.
Since 2021 when Dan Campbell took over as Detroit’s head coach, the team is 21-10 against the spread as an underdog, including a 2-1 mark ATS this season.
After failing to cover in the divisional round, the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan have slipped to 3-6 against the spread as home favorites in the 2023 season.
Overall, Shanahan is 20-22-1 ATS as a home favorite in his head coaching career.
The Lions allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL this season and the third-most net yards per pass attempt. However, the team had the third-best run defense regarding yards per carry allowed (3.7) in the regular season.
Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime Touchdown Scorer
My favorite anytime touchdown scorer pick comes in the NFC Championship Game, as Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been on fire as of late.
I broke down this pick in this week's best anytime touchdown picks on BetSided:
Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs has found the end zone in three straight weeks, and they’ve all come on the ground.
The dual-threat running back also has at least four receptions in both of his playoff games, a sign that the Lions are really unleashing him in their game plan.
While David Montgomery is likely going to get goal-line touches, Gibbs can break a run at any point – something the Lions may need against a stout San Francisco 49ers defense.
Dating back to Dec. 10, Gibbs has eight touchdowns in seven games.
Can Gibbs get into the end zone against San Fran?
If you want to bet on the NFL playoffs, you can come out a winner at DraftKings Sportsbook in the championship matchups.
New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.