Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today (Falcons, Broncos and Rachaad White Among Best Bets)
Breaking down some of the top picks to make in the NFL for Week 13 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on Week 13 in the NFL?
I have you covered with some of my favorite plays for the action on Sunday, including two spread picks, a moneyline pick and a player prop.
For more Week 13 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
Denver Broncos +3.5 vs. Houston Texans
The Denver Broncos may be able to stay hot -- and make another move in the standings -- against the Houston Texans in Week 13.
I broke down my best bet for this game in this week's NFL spread picks:
Denver has been terrific, winning five straight games on the strength of its defense (21 or fewer points allowed in each game since Oct. 8).
After beating the Cleveland Browns by 17 in Week 12, I’m confident in taking Denver to cover against a young Houston team that has had some turnover issues in recent weeks. The Texans are 0-3 ATS as home favorites this season.
Atlanta Falcons -2.5 vs. New York Jets
Can we really trust the New York Jets as short home underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons?
Not with Tim Boyle at quarterback.
The Jets can’t score the football (50 total points over the last five weeks), so I have a hard time trusting them inside a field goal in this game.
Meanwhile, Atlanta has a ton to play for after taking back the lead in the NFC South last week. Trust the Falcons to get things done on Sunday.
Philadelphia Eagles Moneyline (+130) vs. San Francisco 49ers
The game of the week takes place in Philadelphia where the Philadelphia Eagles are home underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers.
This is my upset pick of the week:
The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves as home underdogs this week, which is crazy to me given their recent performances.
Philly has gotten off to slow starts on offense, but the team has rallied to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills -- two AFC powerhouses -- in back-to-back weeks.
Now, the team is a three-point dog at home against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. This is a rematch of last season's NFC championship, and we know that both teams are going to be fired up for this game.
Still, I think Philly is being undervalued. The team is 12-2 straight up at home the last two regular seasons, including an impressive 5-0 mark this season. Not only that, but Jalen Hurts is a shocking 34-4 in his last 38 NFL starts.
Rachaad White Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Baker Mayfield is banged up heading into Week 13, which means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may rely on their running game a little more this week.
That sets up beautifully for Rachaad White, who carried the ball 15 times for 100 yards in Week 12. White has found the end zone four times in the team's last four games, and he's been a threat both on the ground and through the air all season long.
The young running back has received at least 15 touches in each of the last six weeks, so he should be heavily involved in the game plan on Sunday.
Plus, Carolina is one of the worst teams against the run in the NFL, allowing 4.2 yards per carry and a league worst 18 rushing scores in 2023
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.