Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today (Jaguars, Texans Great Underdogs to Bet)
Breaking down some of the top picks to make in the NFL for Week 10 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on the NFL in Week 10?
You've come to the right place, as I have you covered with three bets that I love for Sunday's slate, including two underdogs that I bet to cover the spread this week.
With the second half of the season beginning this week, the playoff push for every team is getting a little more real. Who is going to get started on the right foot?
If you want to bet on the NFL this week, you should do so at Bet365. For a limited time, if you click the link below to sign up for an account you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Jacksonville Jaguars +3 vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Jacksonville Jaguars may be able to steal a win at home against the San Francisco 49ers as underdogs on Sunday. I at least like them to cover in this matchup:
The best team against the spread in the NFL this season?
You guessed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars at 6-2.
I think Trevor Lawrence and company are live to pull off the upset here, especially since Brock Purdy had been struggling entering the bye week.
Houston Texans +7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Houston Texans may be undervalued against a Cincy offense that could be down Ja'Marr Chase and is already without Tee Higgins in Week 10.
The Texans have shown some serious promise on offense under rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, and I think that the team can keep this game within a touchdown. It's worth noting that Houston is 4-1 against the spread this season as an underdog this season.
Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime Touchdown Scorer
My favorite touchdown scorer pick this week is for the NFL's international game in Germany, as one New England Patriots running back could be in line to score.
No team in the NFL has allowed more rushing scores than the Indianapolis Colts this season (15), which is a good sign for Rhamondre Stevenson and the Patriots offense in Week 10.
Stevenson found the end zone last week, and he's a threat to score both on the ground and through the air, receiving at least six targets in three of his last four games.
Stevenson has scored twice in the last four weeks, and I wouldn't be shocked to see him get the primary looks in the red zone over Ezekiel Elliott if he plays as well as he did in Week 9 (nine carries, 87 yards).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.