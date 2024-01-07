Top NFL Picks and Predictions (Two Underdogs to Bet, AFC East Winner Prediction)
Breaking down some of the top picks and predictions to make for Sunday's NFL action in Week 18.
By Peter Dewey
There's just one week of regular season football left, which means this is the last chance to get in on the betting markets with a plethora of games being played on Sunday.
After today, bettors will have limited options in the playoffs, and lines are going to be even tougher to figure out than they usually are.
I have a few picks that I'm eyeing tonight, including a pick for the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins that will decide the AFC East.
Whether you decide to tail or fade these picks, you can come out a winner at FanDuel Sportsbook in Week 18.
New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $150 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Tennessee Titans +4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
I know that the motivation is there for Jacksonville to win this game and make the playoffs, but I don't think the Titans will make it easy on their divisional rival.
Jacksonville has been a mess lately, and if there's one spot to bet Tennessee this season, it's as a home dog. I don’t think Tennessee plays spoiler and pulls off the upset, but the team is an elite home dog this season, going 3-1-1 against the spread.
Arizona Cardinals +3 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Another dog? Another dog!
Arizona is 4-3 ATS as a home dog this season, and the team upset the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.
Kyler Murray and company should give the Seahawks some trouble, as the Seattle defense has been awful to close this season, a big reason why the team needs a win -- and some help -- to make the playoffs.
I don't mind getting a field in a game I believe will be somewhat high-scoring.
Buffalo Bills -3 vs. Miami Dolphins
I broke down this pick in this week's NFL Best Bets, and I'm still confident that Buffalo will get the job done.
"Buffalo trounced Miami in Buffalo earlier this season, winning by 28 points, and now the team needs a win to guarantee a playoff spot and win the AFC East. I think Buffalo gets it done.
"Miami is just 1-4 straight up against teams over .500 this season, and the Dolphins are down to key defenders in Xavien Howard and Bradley Chubb. That puts the team in a tough spot to defend a strong Buffalo offense that has pulled off some impressive wins down the stretch of this season.
"Over the last three games, the Bills rank third in the NFL in Net Yards Per Play, while the Dolphins are 15th in that same statistic. Give me Buffalo to win the AFC East in Week 18."
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.