Tour Championship Score Predictions (What Will Be the Winning Score at East Lake Golf Club?)
Predicting the scores for the top golfers at the Tour Championship this week.
By Peter Dewey
The winner of the FedEx Cup will be crowned at East Lake Golf Club this week, and this tournament is a much different format that we normally get on the PGA Tour.
Players are given strokes heading into the tournament based on their play during the 2023 season, making it a little tougher to predict the winning score since everyone doesn’t start at the same point.
This year, Scottie Scheffler begins at -10 and in the lead for his play. He’s followed by Viktor Hovland (-8), Rory McIlroy (-7) and Jon Rahm (-6).
Since switching to the stroke system of honoring these points, the winning score at East Lake has been as follows:
- 2022: -21
- 2021: -21
- 2020: -21
- 2019:-18
Tour Championship Score Predictions
Winning Score: -21
The winning score has been -21 in three straight seasons, so why not go back to the well?
Scottie Scheffler, the favorite, would need to shoot -11 at East Lake to reach this number, which certainly could be done since both Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay shot -10 to capture their FedEx Cups in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Scottie Scheffler Score Prediction: -21
Scheffler gets his revenge after coming up short to Rory McIlroy last year.
Scheffler led the FedExCup since March last year, but he struggled with his ball-striking in the final round at East Lake, shooting a 73 and allowing Rory to get the win.
I can’t see Scottie squandering another lead this year.
Viktor Hovland Score Prediction -18
Hovland comes into this in terrific form, as pointed out by our own Joe Summers, and I think he makes a run at the crown this week.
Hovland, despite a bad first round in 2022, shot -9 at East Lake, and now he comes in at -8. He should flirt with -20 this week.
Rory McIlroy Score Prediction -20
A three-time FedEx Cup champion, McIlroy knows what it takes to win this week.
Last year, he shot an impressive -17 over four days, showing that he can go really low on this course. I think he gives Scheffler a run for his money this week.
John Rahm Score Prediction -17
Jon Rahm looked to be in great position at East Lake last year, going 10-under through the first two days, but he fell apart on the weekend, shooting back-to-back 71s.
I still think Rahm has the potential to go really low given his first two rounds last year, but I’m not willing to bet him to win from the No. 4 spot in the standings.
Max Homa Score Prediction -19
Our guy Joe Summers loves Max Homa this week, and for good reason.
“Homa finished with the third-lowest score here last year and perhaps no player is trending in a better direction. He's improved his finish in each of his last five tournaments, going T21-T12-T10-T6-T5 consecutively.” – Joe Summers
I’m going to trust his judgment and expect Homa, who shot a -15 here in 2022, to be in contention on Sunday.
Patrick Cantlay Score Prediction -13
The 2021 FedEx Cup winner comes into the Tour Championship at -4, six shots back of the lead.
That means he’s going to have some major ground to make up, and even though he shot a -10 in 2021, he was just -8 last year. I expect him to finish around the same in 2023.
