Tulane vs. Southern Mississippi Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
The Green Wave didn't have its starting quarterback in Week 2, what's the latest on Michael Pratt?
By Reed Wallach
Tulane's Michael Pratt missed the team's loss to Ole Miss in Week 2 with a lingering knee injury, but the hope is that he'll be back on the field in Week 3.
The Green Wave were competitive with the visiting Rebels in Week 2, despite the 17-point loss. The team led in the second half and should feel confident that with Pratt on the field, this is still the most complete team in the AAC. The Green Wave travels to Southern Mississippi for its first road game of the season.
Keep reading for the latest on the Tulane quarterback as well as the team's chances of getting back in the win column.
Get ready for college football Week 3 with our picks against the spread for every top 25 matchup!
Tulane vs. Southern Mississippi Odds, Spread and Total
Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- Southern Mississippi is 3-4 against the spread (ATS) as a home underdog under Will Hall
- Southern Mississippi is 6-3 ATS in non conference play under Will Hall
- Tulane is 1-1 ATS this season, going OVER in one game and UNDER in another
- Southern Mississippi has gone OVER in both games this season
Tulane vs. Southern Mississippi How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16th
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Tulane Record: 1-1
- Southern Mississippi Record: 1-1
Tulane vs. Southern Mississippi Key Players to Watch
Tulane
Michael Pratt: Pratt appears to be trending towards playing in this one after missing last week with a knee injury. After helping lead the team to a Cotton Bowl victory against USC, the Green Wave quarterback was incredible in the team's opening win against South Alabama, completing 14-of-15 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns. Here's the latest on Pratt:
Southern Mississippi
Billy Wiles: Wiles struggled against Florida State after looking the part at QB against FCS foe, Alcorn State. Wiles completed only 32% of his passes in the loss to the Seminoles, and it may not get easier against Tulane, who appears to be an elite defense yet again.
Tulane vs. Southern Mississippi Prediction and Pick
If you are looking to line your sports betting account with some extra money, don't miss out on this DraftKings Sportsbook promo! All you need to do is use the link below, deposit $5 and bet on ANY college football game this weekend, and you'll get $200 in bonus bets instantly! That's it!
While Pratt appears in line to play, I can see a conservative approach from the Green Wave given that the team has bigger fish to fry in the AAC. Further, Southern Mississippi has proven to be a strong defense in the Group of Five ranks.
While it couldn't slow down a top five offense in the country in Florida State, this team is one year removed from being 19th in success rate and 26th in terms of EPA/Play, per gameonpaper.com.
Tulane's offense looked elite with Pratt on the field, but on the road and with a bulky knee, this could be more of a defensive struggle.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles may be a better offense this season after being outside the top 100 across the board on that side of the ball in 2022, but the Green Wave's defense is a difficult matchup. Tulane had posted strong stats through two games against better offenses. New defensive coordinator, Shiel Wood, has this defense further along than expected as the team is top 10 in sacks (nine) and explosive pass defense (seventh).
This game is set to be a rock fight, bet the under.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!