UFC Vegas 96: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho Prediction, Pick and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
Jared Cannonier returns to headline his second Fight Night card in three months at UFC Vegas 96 against rising middleweight contender Caio Borralho.
Cannonier (17-7, 10-7 in UFC) had his recent winning streak snapped at UFC Louisville in June against Nassourdine Imavov. After winning two of the first three rounds on two judges' scorecards, Cannonier was evidently compromised by a big shot from Imavov before the fight was stopped prematurely by referee Jason Herzog. The result was highly controversial but nonetheless resulted in a fourth-round TKO.
Borralho (16-1 with one no-contest, 6-0 in UFC) has not lost a fight since 2015, which includes six straight wins in the UFC. UFC Vegas 96 will be Borralho's first main event in the Octagon after picking up his first win over a ranked opponent by knocking out Paul Craig at UFC 301.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Jared Cannonier: +200
- Caio Borralho: -240
Total: 4.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho Prediction and Pick
Both fighters accepted this fight on short notice but Cannonier will be drawing the shorter end of the stick, having fought just two months ago at UFC Louisville. Historically, short-notice fights tend to go the distance in the UFC.
On paper, Borralho looks like he should get a knockout win after rendering Paul Craig unconscious in his last fight and Cannonier losing to Nassourdine Imavov by TKO in his last outing. But the win for Borralho was the first standing knockout win of his career and looking back at the UFC Louisville main event, Cannonier was almost fully recovered at the time the fight was stopped. There have been worse stoppages in UFC history but that one certainly had little merit to it.
Other than the fight with Imavov, Cannonier has not been legitimately finished at middleweight. He has never been submitted and only knocked out three times in his career, whereas Borralho has just five career wins by knockout. Before the fight with Craig, Borralho's last knockout win came against Jesse Murray on Dana White's Contender Series.
Of Cannonier's five main events in the UFC, three have gone the full 25 minutes. Borralho will be competing in his first five-round fight but has won seven of his 16 career wins — 44 percent — by decision. Defensively, Borralho has never been finished in his career.
Prediction: Borralho by decision
Best bet: Fight Goes The Distance (+130)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.